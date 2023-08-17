Pregnancy complications: Gestational diabetes, high blood pressure and poor diet can harm foetal growth

Complications like high blood pressure, diabetes during pregnancy, and kidney problems can also make the foetus grow slowly (Image: Canva)

If your weight gain is lower than expected during pregnancy, or if nausea and vomiting have affected your ability to maintain a balanced diet, it's essential to know that it could be because of high blood pressure or gestational diabetes. You must address these conditions immediately, because if left untreated, they can result in intrauterine growth restriction, a condition in which the foetus is below the estimated weight (for its gestational age). It is also called foetal growth restriction.

Symmetric fetal growth restriction happens when all parts of the baby growing inside the womb are smaller in a balanced way. This includes the head, tummy, and organs. Infections from viruses like cytomegalovirus and herpes simplex virus can cause it. Genetic issues like having the wrong number of chromosomes (not the usual 46) can also lead to this. Since this usually happens early in the baby's growth, it affects all parts of the baby evenly.

Asymmetric intrauterine growth restriction is seen when the placenta (responsible for the exchange of nutrients and oxygen) cannot work correctly, often during the fifth or the sixth month of gestation. The mechanism works in such a manner that more blood is given to the brain and heart as compared to the abdomen and lungs. This results in a non-uniform decrease in the size of the baby.

When a pregnant mom doesn't get enough nutritious food or is very weak and unhealthy, it can make the baby inside her grow slowly. Complications like high blood pressure, diabetes during pregnancy, and kidney problems can also make this happen. If the mom's blood doesn't have enough haemoglobin, it can hurt the baby's growth. Lastly, if the mother-to-be was too light before getting pregnant or didn't gain enough weight while pregnant, this can also be a reason for the baby not to grow well.

Here's what pregnant women can do to prevent intrauterine growth restriction:

Have sufficient IFA: Iron and Folic acid tablets are given to all women who are pregnant and even to those who are planning a pregnancy. The iron is essential to keep the haemoglobin normal, and the folic acid tablets help prevent abnormalities in the budding foetus.

Ensure to include antioxidants: It is imperative to have fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants. This can consist of spinach, peppers, and oranges. Broccoli, carrots and potatoes can offer similar benefits.

Remember to check the calories: If you are pregnant, you are recommended to have about 500 kcal more food than normal. This helps the foetus gain the required nutrients and promotes adequate weight gain during pregnancy by preventing foetal growth restriction.

Refrain from smoking: Smoking can seriously harm the baby's development and is a significant factor that can lead to intrauterine growth restriction. Whether expecting a baby or thinking about having one, it's mandatory to refrain entirely from smoking.

Give up on alcohol: Alcohol consumption, like smoking, must be eliminated. If not, this can interfere with normal gestation and can even lead to foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and miscarriages.

Moreover, it is recommended that you visit the obstetrician on time and get ultrasonography done at all stipulated months.