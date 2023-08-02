Gestational diabetes in pregnancy: You are at risk if you are obese, have diabetes mellitus or PCOS

Diabetes in pregnancy: The increase in glucose levels during pregnancy may be because of pre-gestational diabetes, where you may already suffer from diabetes (Image: Canva)

Are you pregnant and haven't been to the doctor lately? If you've experienced obesity, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, or have a history of diabetes mellitus, you might be at risk of developing gestational diabetes.

A common condition many women face during pregnancy, it can significantly contribute to perinatal mortality and may lead to health issues for both the mother and the child if not managed properly. The increase in glucose levels during pregnancy may be because of pre-gestational diabetes, where you may already suffer from diabetes. You may either be unaware of the state or have neglected its control. Excessive glucose may serve as a teratogen (malformation causing substance) that can cross the placenta and enter the foetal blood circulation from maternal circulation.

This can lead to a number of complications, namely pre-eclampsia (increased blood pressure during pregnancy), preterm labour, and infections during and after the gestational period. It can also result in the development of risk for diabetic ketoacidosis, a near-fatal condition.

Besides maternal effects, gestational DM can cause foetal issues like spontaneous miscarriage, congenital anomalies, and problems in the cardiac as well as the renal system. Restriction during intra-uterine growth may be observed.

Here are some preventive measures you can follow to control gestational diabetes:

Pre-conceptional advice: Before planning to have a baby, if you are overweight or have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), it's essential to pay attention to some important advice. You should try to reach a healthy weight before getting pregnant. Also, getting guidance on the right amount of weight gain during pregnancy is helpful to avoid any complications. These steps can lead to a smoother pregnancy by preventing complications.

Diet: An evidence-based method for treating diabetes is Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT). It offers a reference for calorie as well as protein and fat intake during pregnancy. Approximately 30kcal/kg must be consumed if you have a normal weight, whereas overweight mothers can consume up to 24kcal/kg. Adding adequate amounts of vegetables, fruits and tofu to the diet is recommended. Taking a 9-month break from coffee and adding lime water to your routine can be beneficial.

Exercise: A 45-minute brisk walking session can work wonders before and during pregnancy. This can help minimise the body's need for insulin (the hormone responsible for controlling sugar levels). Experimenting with maternal yoga can also add some charm to your otherwise mundane exercise. During pregnancy, you should restrict yourself to beginner or moderate level workouts.

ANC visits: Ante-natal visits are essential, not only for an early diagnosis of gestational diabetes but also for keeping track of the response to treatment. Ideally, you must go to the antenatal clinic once in the first seven months, twice in the eighth month, and once every week thereafter till term. If all of these are not possible, at least four visits must be ensured to the obstetrician. This can also help prevent and control co-morbidities like hypertension.

Self-monitoring: Maintaining a logbook of the blood sugar levels that you can record at certain time intervals at home is worthwhile. This helps alert the doctor about sudden changes and may also help motivate mothers to keep their glucose levels under control.