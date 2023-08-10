Side effects of oral contraceptive pills: Watch out for cancer, weight gain, nausea, STDs and other risks

Side effects of oral contraceptive pills: Antibiotics can interfere with the action of oral contraceptive pills, and must not be taken together (Image: Canva)

If you've been using the 'pill' for an extended period, chances are that you have noticed regular vaginal discharge, spotting, or even persistent nausea. If you have any such symptoms, it's time to reconsider whether you want to continue with oral contraceptives. Because, the long-term side effects of this birth control method could be more harmful than its benefits.

Hormonal contraceptives are one of the most widely preferred methods for preventing pregnancy. They offer effectiveness, reversibility, and convenient accessibility. The market contains various formulations of these contraceptives, ranging from pills containing fixed amounts of estrogen and progesterone (female sex hormones) to those with varying progesterone compositions. These combinations can be administered orally or through parenteral means like injections or implants. Intrauterine devices (IUDs) also provide an avenue for contraception.

The Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) and Luteinising Hormone (LH) are brain-released hormones responsible for menstrual cycle regulation. Oestrogen and progesterone in contraceptives collaborate to impact FSH and LH release, ultimately suppressing them. As a result, the uterine environment becomes less conducive to fertilization and implantation.

Additionally, the discharge of thick mucous inhibits sperm penetration into the uterus. Typically, you start taking oral contraceptives when your menstrual cycle begins. And you keep taking the pills for 21 days and then take a 7-day break. If you have unprotected sex or if there's a problem with a barrier method like a condom, you can use a post-coital pill or an emergency pill to help prevent pregnancy.

While they are widely used, oral contraceptives do come with a variety of side effects. It could include:

Nausea: A common side effect, you can manage it by taking them with food. Some find that taking the pill at night before sleeping can help reduce these effects.

Weight gain: As the pills can increase fluid retention, they indirectly lead to extra kilos. Hormonal contraceptives may also increase fat or muscle mass, thus leading to changes in weight.

Heart matters: The risk of heart attack increases for women with diabetes or high blood pressure. This risk is even higher if the person is a chronic smoker or drinks alcohol daily.

Cancer: Research has shown that the risk of breast cancer is more significant in women who have been using oral contraceptives for an extended period. Similar observations have been made regarding cases of cervical cancer.

STDs: Hormonal contraceptives may prevent pregnancy, but they cannot prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases, as they do not provide any barrier between the genitals during coitus.

Other effects: The incidence of gallstones and benign tumours in the liver is slightly higher in those who take hormonal contraceptives. Glucose intolerance may also be seen along with changes in the lipid profile.

Oral contraceptives are also known to have several 'drug interactions' - when used with Rifampin (for treatment of tuberculosis) or Phenytoin (for treatment of epilepsy), their contraceptive effect fails. Even antibiotics can interfere with the action of OC pills, and must not be taken together.

There are many options if you do not wish to use oral contraceptives. You and your partner can consider using condoms, diaphragms or vaginal rings. Intrauterine devices are also gaining popularity because of fewer side effects.