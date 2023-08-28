Onam 2023 sadya: You are in for a lavish treat at these restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa

Onam 2023 sadya: Tuck into the fun with Malayali dishes that includes aviyal, thoran, pulissery, kozhikotta, sambar, chenna varuthatha, pachadi, banana chips, nenthrapazham halva and payasam

Onam, the much-awaited harvest festival of Kerala is coming up. It is time to usher in the festivity with joy and is marked with creating Pookkalam or beautiful floral patterns drawn outside homes, Vallamkali or boat races and Puli kali, a folk-art form that sees people paint their bodies with tiger stripes. Delicious food is also the highlight of the day and a number of homes will get set to prepare an Onam sadya or onasadhya with a host of special dishes for it. Yes, even going up to 26 items on a single plantain, and if you’re lucky to be invited, you’re in for a lavish feast!

But you can also partake in the culinary heritage at restaurants that have created a special Onam menu. Tuck into the fun with Malayali dishes that includes aviyal (mix vegetable dish), thoran (made of cabbage or beans), pulissery (buttermilk curry), kozhikotta (steamed rice and jaggery dumpling), sambar, chenna varuthatha or fried yam, pachadi, banana chips, nenthrapazham halva (banana halwa and payasam).

Here’s a round-up of places that are offering the traditional festive fare:

Mumbai

The harvest festival is getting a special flavour at Kebab Korner, InterContinental Marine Drive. Celebrated across 10 days, this auspicious fest includes multiple cultural activities, but is incomplete without its magnum opus – the Onam Sadhya. This year the multi-course vegetarian feast will be served thali-style, featuring over 25 dishes from across Kerala, including snacks with pickles and condiments, a variety of curries, different vegetable preparations, red rice and sweets to end with. Inji Curry, Mango Curry, Pachadi, Olan, Parripu Curry, Chenna Mezhukkupuratti, Inji Thaiyar, Poovan Pazham and Pazham Pradhaman are some of the traditional delicacies you can look forward to.

Address: Kebab Korner, InterContinental Marine Drive, Level 1, 135 Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai

Cost: INR 1600+ taxes per person

When: 20th - 31st August (for lunch)

Timing: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Contact: +91-22-66399855

Here’s an Onam feast like no other, where food meets history, and art meets AI! Raja Ravi Varma’s Feast of Wonders, an Onam dinner at The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai takes place on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 and blends in historical storytelling, experiential dining and AI art. This first-of-its-kind immersive dinner experience brings together artist Ari Jayaprakash, historian and author Manu Pillai along with renowned chefs Manu Chandra and Hussain Shahzad. Expect imaginative creations like Banana & Kappa Crackling, Appam Batter Fried Prawns, Mor Kuzhambu Poppers, Scallop Carpaccio, Pidi Cavatelli, Broccoli Olan Gratin, Malabar Dry Aged Duck Roast, Jaggery Chatti Pathiri Crepe Cake, Sulaimani Cheesecake, Red Rice Pudding Custard Tarts with toasted rice, cinnamon and vanilla sugar and more.

Address: The Bombay Canteen, Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400013

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Cost of ticket: Rs 8,850 onwards (per person)

Contact: +91 8875010300

Tuskers, the specialty vegetarian restaurant and bar at Sofitel Mumbai BKC is ringing in celebrations with a special thali lunch to be served on August 29. Highlights of the thali include Kai Curry Korma (vegetable korma), Murung Kai Kulumbu (drumstick vegetable), Pepper Rasam, Avial (mixed vegetable stew), Olan (ash gourd and lentil curry), Pachadi (curd preparation), Malabari Paratha and Adam Pradhamam, a classic sweet dish that is made during Onam. The delicious thali will be served for lunch only.

Address: Tuskers at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, C 57, G Block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai – 400051

Timing: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, served for lunch on August 29, 2023, only

Contact: 022-6117 5115 / 5116

Cost for two: Rs 4500 plus taxes

On the banana leaf find plain spiced and jaggery banana chips, with achar, paratha ishtew, matta rice, sambhar, rasam, papadam, Idiyappam, pal payasam and avial, along with nannari sherbat and three types of podies and chutneys.

Address: Kamats Legacy, Neptune Magnet Mall, Eastern Business District, D-09, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ganesh Nagar, Bhandup West, Mumbai-400078

Cost for two: Rs 1,000

Contact: +91 7304453376

Goa

Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa Goa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa are hosting a grand Onam Sadya feast, curated by expert chefs who specialise in traditional Kerala cuisine.

Address: Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa Goa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa

Time: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pmCost: Rs 2,500 + taxes

Check out Hosa, Goa's opulent spread encompassing an assortment of curries, relishes, sweets, and accompaniments. Chef Suresh DC’s handpicked festive menu is poised to take your taste buds on a captivating journey through the rich tapestry of South Indian cuisine. Relish the savoury Manga Achaar and an array of curries including Ulli Theeyal, Naranga Achaar and Sharkara Upperi and round that off with sweets like Palada Pradhaman and Kozhikodan Halwa. The sadya is accompanied by traditional delights such as pappadam, rasam and ney parippu, all meant to capture the heart and soul of Onam.

Venue: Hosa, House no.60/1, Irada Home, Vaddy, near St. Anthony’s Church, Siolim, Bardez, Goa

Dates: August 26 to 29, 2023

Timing: 12 noon to 3 pm

Cost per head: Rs 1495++Contact: 74986 27977

Bengaluru

Take your taste buds on a captivating voyage through the tapestry of traditions and culinary opulence with an Onam Sadhya at Jamavar, nestled within The Leela Palace Bengaluru. This grand culinary affair invites you to partake in a feast that showcases Kerala's resplendent cultural heritage. Immerse your senses in a symphony of flavours, hues, and textures that transcend the ordinary and elevate the epicurean experience to new heights. With signature dishes like Kootu Curry (a mix of different vegetables and chickpeas simmered in a coconut cumin gravy, topped with roasted coconut), Avial (an essential dish in every Sadhya that is a medley of vegetables and grated coconut), Olan (a light and mild curry with flavours of coconut milk, curry leaves, and cowpeas) and Ada Pradaman (a rice flour dough that is steamed and cooked with coconut milk and jaggery), this sadhya guarantees an unforgettable culinary journey through Kerala.

Where: Jamavar, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, 23, HAL Old Airport Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560008

Contact: +91 8951974424

Cost for two: Rs 2,500 + Taxes per person

Go on a delightful gastronomic journey as you unearth an array of flavours at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. This promises to be an exciting experience for food enthusiasts as the Onam Sadhya, a special brunch at CUR8, features several special vegetarian dishes, typically served on a fresh banana leaf such as Thenga Kothu Koottu Curry (mixed local vegetables cooked with coconut and black chickpeas), Kizhangu Vada Curry (lentil dumplings cooked with potatoes and coconut cream) and Olan (ash gourd cooked with red beans in coconut milk) to name a few. The desserts - Pal Payasam (rice cooked with milk and sugar), Ada Pradaman (steamed rice flakes, cooked with jaggery and coconut milk) and Gothambu Payasam (cracked wheat cooked with jaggery and ghee) - perfectly compliment the savouries. This culinary celebration aims to bring together food enthusiasts, cultural aficionados, and seekers of authentic dining experiences in a harmonious tribute to Kerala’s rich heritage and traditional festivities.

Where: CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

When: August 29 and 30, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm

Cost: Rs 2,000 + taxes per person

Contact: 7619146004

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks celebrates Onam with its signature sadya. The feast is a tribute to Kerala’s cultural heritage, expertly woven into a culinary masterpiece by Executive Chef Gaurav Paul, at The Ministry Of Food. The dishes include the tasteful Injipulli, Olan, Thoran, Avial, and Payasam. Moreover, the celebration will be paired with an enthralling Chenda Melam performance, an art form with a history spanning over 300 years in Kerala. This artistic display harmoniously blends the rhythms of Kerala with a symphony of tastes and flavours that promise to delight all your senses.

Date: Tuesday, 29th August

Time: 12:30 pm - 4 pm

Price: INR 1,499++

Address: Ministry Of Food, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Contact: +91 73537 59831

Chennai and Bengaluru

Celebrating the homecoming of Kerala’s legendary mythical King Mahabali with fervour and feasting is award-winning specialty restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari (Chennai and Bengaluru). The traditional Onasadhya begins with Uppu, Cheru Pazham, Chena Chops, Nendrakai Nuruku and more. Relish an array of pickles from Manga Achar, Naranga Achar and Nellika Achar to the much-loved Inji Puli along with Beetroot Kichadi and Pineapple Pachadi. An elaborate selection of vegetables in your feast includes Olan, Cabbage Thoran, Avial and Koottu Kari. Enjoy Nei-Parippu with Matta red rice accompanied with delicious Kerala Sambar, Kalan, Pappadam and Rasam. The elaborate Onasadhya feast is incomplete without the delicious Ada Pradhaman, Palada, Chakka Pradhaman and Parippu Payasam.

There is also the Onasadhya Festive Meal in A Box that comprises 26 traditional vegetarian dishes as well as the Onam Gift Box comprising payasam, pickles and chips and a selection of traditional Onam special payasams for takeaway.

Address (Chennai): St Thomas Mar Thoma Church Auditorium Adjacent to M.C.C. School 78, Harrington Rd, Chetpet, Chennai, 600031

Address (Bangalore): St. John’s Auditorium, Silver Jubilee Building Saint John’s Hospital, Internal Road, John Nagar, Koramangala, Bengaluru, 560034

Date: August 28-29, 2023 (available only with advance booking via the website www.kckonam.com)

Time: Multiple time-slots for lunch

Cost per head: Rs 1,190

Onasadhya Festive Meal in a Box for take-away: Rs 5,750

Onam Gift Box for takeaway: Rs 3,000

Chennai

Partake in Kerala’s rich culinary heritage and culture this Onam at Caraway Kitchen with flavourful delicacies curated by the chefs at Conrad Bengaluru. Enjoy an immersive sadhya experience as you savour the delicacies that are authentic and delicious. The Onam sadhya includes an array of traditional dishes such as Erissery (pumpkin and red beans cooked with coconut), Avial (vegetables cooked with coarsely ground coconut and yoghurt), Olan, Thoran, Kootu Curry, Payasam, Parippu, Koottukar and Pachadi. End your meal on a sweet note with favourites like Ada Pradhaman, prepared with flattened rice, jaggery and coconut milk custard. It’s served alongside sweet and savoury treats.

Date: August 29, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Address: Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru

Contact: 8884428234

Cost for two: Rs 3600 plus taxes

Partake in the Onam celebrations as you relish rich, culinary traditions at the Traditional Onam Sadhya Festival at InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram on August 29, 2023. Food lovers will enjoy the festive ambience at The Melting Pot, which will play host to the festive meal. The sumptuous Onam Sadhya features Avial, Erussery, Carrot-Cabbage Thoran, and more with the delectable Ada Pradhaman dessert.

Address: No. 212, East Coast Road, Nemelli Village, Perur Post Office, Chengalpattu District, Chennai - 603104, Tamil Nadu

Date: August 29, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Contact: + 91 8939865109 / 8468987595

Cost: Rs 1995 + Taxes

Dakshin restaurant at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park is all set to bring its sadhya with its eco-friendly dine-in and takeaway options which comprises 26 vegetarian dishes. The sadhya, which is served on the banana leaf, aims to reflect the vibrancy of the flower decoration pookalam that adorns every doorstep in Kerala at this time of year. The festive lunch for two, has Kerala dishes such as Sharkara Varatti, Ulli Vada, Mathalangai Eruserry, Toran, Olan, Kalan, Avial and more. Desserts are just as delicious with Unniappam, Paal Ada Payasam and Parippu Pradhaman.

Address: 132, TT Krishnamachari Rd, Austin Nagar, Alwarpet, Chennai

Date: August 26–30, 2023

Time: Lunch and dinner

Cost for two: Rs 2537 (dine-in), Rs 2750 onwards for takeaway

Contact: +91 9600030787

When Onam calls for a special touch or a special celebration, Cafe G in Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway is the place. Serving the delectable and hearty Sadhya meal on two consecutive days, August 28 and 29, this traditional sit-down leaf service multi-course meal will include 24 dishes including Erissery, Avial, Kaalan, Puli inji, Thoran and Ada Pradaman. Devour the traditional sit-down Onam meal while enjoying the view of the turf.

Address: 16/1, Sheshadri Road Gandhinagar, Ward No.94, Bengaluru-560009

Date: August 28 and 29, 2023

Time: Lunch, 12:30 pm – 3 pm

Price for two: Rs 3,000 + taxes

Contact: +91 7550111044/ 7550111022