Do you sweat a lot? Follow these 7 tips to avoid smelly underarms, sweaty palms, stinky feet

Summer means lots of sunbathing, swimming, and sweating! While sweating is the way our body works relentlessly to cool us down during the sweltering season, no one enjoys smelly underarms, sweaty palms, stinky feet, and drenched clothes stuck to their body. What’s worse? There are millions of people worldwide who face the discomfort and embarrassment of sweating furiously all year long! If you too find yourself constantly battling the discomfort of excessive sweating, you're not alone.

Hyperhidrosis is a condition characterised by excessive sweating beyond what's necessary for temperature regulation. While normal sweating is essential for maintaining body temperature, individuals with hyperhidrosis experience excessive sweating in various parts such as the palms, soles of the feet, underarms, intimate areas, and even the face.

The condition can be triggered by genetics, medical conditions, or simply be a result of overactive sweat glands. However, the good news is that there are effective strategies to manage this condition. Let’s explore some practical and effective tips to help you conquer hyperhidrosis:

Choose the right antiperspirant

The first line of defense against hyperhidrosis is a powerful antiperspirant. Look for products containing aluminum chloride, as this ingredient effectively plugs sweat glands and reduces moisture. Apply the antiperspirant before bed, as sweat production is lower during sleep, allowing the product to work its magic. Remember, consistency is key — don't expect immediate results, as it might take a few days for the antiperspirant to take full effect.

Dress strategically

Opt for breathable, lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen that allow air to circulate freely. Avoid tight-fitting clothing, as it can trap heat and exacerbate sweating. Dark-coloured clothing might help conceal sweat patches, but they can also intensify the heat. Consider wearing moisture-wicking undershirts or sweat-absorbing pads to manage sweat in areas like the underarms.

Practice good hygiene

Maintaining proper hygiene is crucial for managing excessive sweating. Take daily showers using mild soap to prevent bacterial growth, which can lead to bad odour. Focus on thoroughly drying your skin, as moisture can contribute to more sweating. Carry disposable wipes or a small towel to freshen up during the day, if needed.

Make necessary lifestyle adjustments

Certain lifestyle changes can significantly alleviate the effects of hyperhidrosis. Reduce your caffeine intake, as it can stimulate sweat production. Avoid spicy foods and alcohol, which can trigger sweating as well. Stress is another trigger, so consider practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga.

Stay hydrated

While it might seem counterintuitive, staying hydrated can actually help manage excessive sweating. When your body is adequately hydrated, it is better equipped to regulate temperature and maintain overall bodily functions. Opt for water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables to help maintain hydration levels.

Embrace natural remedies

Various natural remedies can complement your efforts in managing hyperhidrosis. Sage tea has been known to reduce sweating, thanks to its astringent properties. Applying a mixture of baking soda and water to the affected areas can also help neutralise odour and absorb excess moisture.

Seek medical support

If over-the-counter or natural solutions don't provide sufficient relief, consult a healthcare professional. They can recommend prescription-strength antiperspirants, oral medications to reduce sweat production, or Botox injections to temporarily block sweat glands. In severe cases, your doctor might discuss surgical options to remove or disable sweat glands.