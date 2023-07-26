8 personal hygiene items that are not meant to be shared

Bars of soap can harbor a whole gamut of bacteria and other germs after each use. When shared, these pathogens can easily transfer from one person to another (Image: Canva)

Often in the spirit of camaraderie, we tend to share our personal belongings with the people we care about — like when your friend is staying over and forgets to bring a comb or your roommate runs out of deodorant as you both are getting ready to head out! But despite what we’ve all been taught while growing up, it isn’t always nice to share.

As harmless as it may seem, sharing certain items can lead to the transfer of harmful bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, impacting your health in various ways. Here are some personal hygiene items that you must reserve only for your own self:

1. Soap bar:

Bars of soap can harbour a whole gamut of bacteria and other germs after each use. When shared, these pathogens can easily transfer from one person to another, leading to skin infections and other health issues. Best way out? Use liquid soaps and shower gels to maintain proper hygiene and minimise the risk of infections. Also, stay away from bath sponges or loofahs used by others. These items remain damp, and germs tend to grow within their fibres.

2. Towel:

This one’s a no-brainer. Reusing someone else’s towel may mean inviting mildew, bacteria, and fungi. It’s because your towels are usually hung wet, and sharing one means spreading infections and other diseases, ranging from pink eye to gonorrhea! Ensure that your towel is dry for the next use and keep washing it after every four to five uses.

3. Deodorant stick:

While it might seem convenient to borrow someone else's antiperspirant or deodorant stick, doing so can lead to the transmission of bacteria, fungi, and even skin cells and hair particles from pit to pit! The underarm area provides a warm and moist environment, which is ideal for the growth of microbes. To avoid potential skin irritations and infections, always use your personal roll-ons and deodorant sticks.

4. Toothbrush:

Sharing toothbrushes is a big no-no when it comes to personal hygiene. Our mouths are home to numerous bacteria, and using someone else's toothbrush can lead to the exchange of harmful microorganisms, including those responsible for cavities and gum diseases. Always stick to your toothbrush and replace it every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed.

5. Comb:

Dandruff, germs, hair fall, and, in the worst case, lice — if you aren’t careful, a host of hair problems, infections, and product build-up can be transferred to your scalp while sharing your comb with someone else. Additionally, it can do real damage to your hair texture.

6. Razor:

Using someone else's razor, even if it's just for a quick swipe, can have serious consequences. Razors can easily nick the skin, creating pathways for bacteria and viruses to enter the body. Additionally, sharing razors can increase the risk of contracting bloodborne infections such as hepatitis B and C, and HIV. It's crucial to use your own razor and replace the blades regularly.

7. Cosmetics:

Makeup products, including mascara, eyeliner, lip balms, and lipsticks, come into direct contact with the skin and mucous membranes. Sharing these items can lead to the transmission of eye infections, cold sores, and even long-lasting skin issues. Always use your own makeup products and avoid using testers at beauty stores to reduce the risk of contamination.

8. Nail care tools:

Nail clippers, files, and cuticle trimmers can cause tiny cuts and abrasions on the skin around the nails. Sharing these tools can lead to the spread of fungal and bacterial infections, such as nail fungus and warts. Keep your nail care tools separate and sanitized to maintain healthy nails.