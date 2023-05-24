How to meditate: Follow these tips to build a meditation routine that actually sticks

One of the fundamental aspects of meditation is focusing on the breath. This simple yet powerful technique helps anchor your attention to the present moment and cultivates a state of mindfulness (Image: Unsplash)

Meditation may be simple — in many ways — but people are often unsure of where to start and whether they’re doing it correctly. It becomes an even trickier task when you are a fidgety overthinker and your mind begins to wander each time you sit down to meditate. Fret not, we are here to guide you.

It is almost baffling how a simple wellness practice like meditation can be beneficial in so many ways — reducing stress, increasing calmness and clarity, promoting happiness, and improving concentration. Although many people have trouble meditating at first, the method is quite straightforward and rewarding once you get a hang of it.

Here are a few tips on how to build a meditation routine that actually sticks:

Pick a peaceful spot

Designating a specific space for your daily meditation practice can help signal your mind that it's time to enter a state of relaxation and self-introspection. Be it a quiet corner of your room or a cushion in front of a window — find a comfortable spot in your home where you can sit or lie down without distractions. Personalise the space with items that help you feel calm and centered, such as candles, plants, or meaningful objects.

Set aside regular time

Consistency is key when it comes to building any routine. Set aside a specific time each day that works best for you to meditate. It can be in the morning to start your day with a clear mind, during a lunch break to recharge, or even in the evening to unwind before bed. Choose a time that aligns with your schedule and commit to it. By making meditation a priority and incorporating it into your daily routine, it will gradually become a natural and effortless part of your day.

Start with short sessions

When starting a meditation practice, it's essential to start small and gradually increase the duration. Begin with just a few minutes of meditation and gradually extend the time as you become more comfortable and accustomed to the practice. Setting unrealistic expectations and pushing yourself too hard can lead to frustration and discouragement. Remember, building a meditation routine is a journey, where consistency and patience are the key.

Focus on your breath

One of the fundamental aspects of meditation is focusing on the breath. This simple yet powerful technique helps anchor your attention to the present moment and cultivates a state of mindfulness. Sit or lie down comfortably, close your eyes, and take deep, slow breaths. Observe the sensation of the breath as it enters and leaves your body. If your mind wanders, simply notice what it is you were thinking about or what was distracting you, then take a moment and pause. Gently bring your focus back to the breath without judgment.

Explore guided meditations

If you're new to meditation or find it challenging to quiet your mind, guided meditations can be your calling. Guided meditations are recordings or apps that provide instructions and prompts to support your practice. They often include soothing music and gentle guidance, helping you relax and deepen your meditation experience.