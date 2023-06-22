How to manage diabetes: Follow these easy ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally

The foundation of managing diabetes naturally lies in adopting a balanced and nutritious diet

Checking blood sugar level regularly is the Holy Grail to prediabetes or diabetes patients. While medical advancements have provided effective treatments to this chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide, managing diabetes naturally can play a significant role in improving holistic well-being. Incorporating lifestyle changes, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, and managing stress levels can help individuals with diabetes lead healthier lives. Explore with us some easy yet effective ways, other than monitoring blood sugar levels, for managing diabetes naturally:

Embrace a balanced diet: The foundation of managing diabetes naturally lies in adopting a balanced and nutritious diet. Focus on consuming whole foods rich in fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. These foods help regulate blood sugar levels and provide essential vitamins and minerals. Additionally, opt for lean proteins like fish, poultry, and tofu. Avoid processed foods, sugary beverages, and excessive consumption of refined carbohydrates, as they can cause blood sugar spikes.

Manage stress levels through mindful activities: Learning stress management techniques, such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga, can help alleviate stress and promote a sense of calm, keeping diabetes in control. Finding time for relaxation and self-care is crucial for individuals with diabetes to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Dr. Navneet Agrawal, Chief Clinical Officer, BeatO (a personalised health management app for people with chronic conditions like diabetes), says that, “Insulin sensitivity, a crucial aspect of glycemic control, refers to the body’s capacity to utilise insulin for blood sugar regulation effectively. Consistent and mindful breathing techniques can enhance glycemic control, making cells more receptive to insulin action and muscle glucose uptake. Regularly practising these techniques optimises insulin function, consequently contributing to improved glycemic control.”

Practice portion control and fixed meal timing: Maintaining proper portion sizes and eating at regular intervals is crucial for managing diabetes. Smaller, more frequent meals help control blood sugar levels throughout the day. A well-balanced plate should consist of half non-starchy vegetables, a quarter lean protein, and a quarter whole grains or starchy vegetables.

Stay hydrated: Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day helps prevent dehydration and supports optimal bodily functions. Opt for water as the primary beverage and limit the consumption of sugary drinks, including fruit juices and soda, as they can cause blood sugar spikes.

Engage in regular physical activity: Engaging in exercises like brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing regularly can help lower blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and maintain a healthy weight. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, along with strength training exercises twice a week to enhance muscle strength.

Prioritise quality sleep: Lack of sleep can disrupt insulin sensitivity, increase appetite, and contribute to weight gain. Aim for seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night by establishing a regular sleep routine, creating a comfortable sleep environment, and practicing relaxation techniques before bed.