Health benefits of cycling: Keeps your heart healthy, aids weight loss, is good for your joints

Health benefits of cycling: It is an excellent exercise to get your heart pumping and increase your lung capacity (Image: Canva)

When it comes to exercise, people usually pick running or weight training for their fitness routine. Cycling is seldom the first choice. However, whether you choose to start riding a bike for leisure or as a mode of commute, it surely does have many physical and mental health benefits to offer.

Cycling is a low-impact, fun, and eco-conscious way to stay fit. The only thing you need to remember is to ensure safety measures in place — always wear a helmet, follow traffic guidelines, and choose appropriate cycling routes as per your skill level. Here are some compelling reasons why must hop on your bike and hit the trails everyday:

1. Promotes cardiovascular fitness:

Cycling is an excellent exercise to get your heart pumping and increase your lung capacity. Regular cycling helps strengthen your heart muscles, lower resting heart rate, and improve overall cardiovascular health. It can reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke.

2. Helps manage weight:

If you're looking to shed some pounds or maintain a healthy weight, cycling can be a highly effective tool that burns calories and helps build lean muscle mass. Even moderate cycling at a steady pace can help you burn anywhere from 300 to 600 calories per hour, depending on your weight and intensity level. Regular cycling combined with a balanced diet can contribute to weight loss or weight maintenance.

3. Acts as a joint-friendly activity:

Unlike high-impact activities like running or jumping, cycling is gentle on your joints, making it an ideal exercise for individuals with joint pain or those recovering from injuries. It involves a wide range of joint movements, promoting joint mobility and flexibility. The smooth, circular motion of pedalling reduces stress on your knees, hips, and ankles, while still providing a challenging workout.

4. Improves muscle strength:

Cycling primarily targets the muscles in your lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes. The repetitive motion of pedalling helps build muscle strength and endurance in these specific areas. Additionally, cycling engages your core muscles to stabilise your body and maintain balance. Over time, you'll notice improved muscle tone and increased core strength.

5. Assists mental well-being:

Cycling isn't just beneficial for your physical health — it also has a positive impact on your mental well-being. Engaging in regular physical activity like cycling releases endorphins, often referred to as "feel-good" hormones that help reduce stress, alleviate anxiety and depression, and enhance your mood. Cycling outdoors also allows you to connect with nature, enjoy fresh air, and experience the freedom of the open road, which can further boost your mental well-being.

6. Increases energy levels

It may sound counterintuitive, but regular cycling can actually boost your energy levels. Engaging in aerobic exercise like cycling improves blood circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to your muscles and organs. This increased blood flow stimulates brain activity, leaving you feeling more energised, alert, and focussed throughout the day. Regular practice would lead to an increased endurance and stamina.