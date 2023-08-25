Everything you need to know about the viral 60-second rule in skincare

It's viral: The 60-second rule is a cleansing method that encourages people to spend a full 60 seconds massaging their face while cleansing it (Image: Canva)

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, new techniques and methods emerge constantly, but there are a few that live up to the promise of revolutionising our beauty routines. The newest method in the series that has proven to be a gamechanger for the ones seeking radiant, healthy skin, is the 60-second rule.

This simple cleansing technique means washing your face for a full 60 seconds, instead of the usual duration of 15-20 seconds. With its straightforward approach and remarkable benefits, it has become a sensation in the skincare community, promising glowing skin in just a minute.

What is the 60-second rule?

The 60-second rule, as coined by renowned Los Angeles-based esthetician Nayamka Robert-Smith (popular on social media as @LABeautyologist), is a cleansing method that encourages individuals to spend a full 60 seconds massaging their face while cleansing it. This technique involves using your preferred cleanser and warm water to gently cleanse the skin, followed by a thorough yet gentle massage using your fingertips for a full minute.

The purpose behind this method, as per Robert-Smith, is to let the process soften the skin and dissolve sebum blockages better. It allows the cleanser to deeply penetrate the pores and effectively remove dirt, oil, and makeup residues that may have accumulated throughout the day.

Why do you need to follow it?

The 60-second rule boasts an array of benefits that contribute to healthier, radiant skin. One of its primary advantages is its ability to enhance the efficacy of your cleanser. By massaging the cleanser into your skin for a full minute, you ensure that every little corner of your face receives the cleansing treatment it deserves. This, in turn, helps to prevent clogged pores and reduces the likelihood of breakouts.

Additionally, the massage aspect of the 60-second rule promotes blood circulation, which can result in a natural, youthful glow. The gentle manipulation of the facial muscles not only stimulates blood flow but also encourages lymphatic drainage, reducing puffiness, and promoting a more sculpted appearance.

Another benefit lies in the meditative quality of the process. Taking a full minute to focus solely on the well-being of your skin can serve as a mini self-care ritual. This brief yet intentional moment can provide a sense of relaxation and mindfulness that extends beyond your skincare routine. It also improves the overall texture of the skin.

Who is it suitable for?

Each skin is different, and requires a different approach. It is essential to keep the same in mind while forming your cleansing routine as well. Do a patch test first and notice how your skin reacts to it. If your skin feels itchy, tight, or too dry after cleansing with this method, then it is not suitable for you.

The experts also advise people with very dry or sensitive skin and those suffering from rosacea, to skip this method altogether and to stick to the good old 15- or 20-second cleansing routine, so as not to aggravate your skin issues.

What more to keep in mind?

The key for this method to work is to be mindful of the kind of cleanser you pick — make sure it suits your specific skin type and concerns. It is also essential to select the right pressure that needs to be applied during the massage. Overzealous massaging can potentially irritate your skin, so it's best to exercise a light touch. Additionally, do not jump from 20 seconds straight to 60 seconds. Increase the time of the massage gradually, so that your skin gets used to the new pattern.