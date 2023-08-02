Curd, turmeric and gram flour: Your guide to the skin-healing powers of this potent threesome

Health benefits of turmeric, curd and gram flour: Also known as 'the golden spice,' turmeric has been a staple in traditional medicine and skincare for centuries (Image: Canva)

Here's a shout out to the power of nature in transforming your skin care and beauty routine. Forget harsh chemicals and artificial additives (of course, those loud marketing narratives, too), and discover the amazing benefits of simple, natural ingredients that you can find in your own kitchen. Turmeric, gram flour, and curd are not just for cooking, they are also incredible allies for your beauty routine.

Let's take a look at how to use these ancient remedies to rejuvenate your skin and unleash your inner glow.

Turmeric fights acne and eczema: Turmeric, your skin's most potent ally, fights acne and eczema with its powerful properties. Also known as 'the golden spice,' turmeric has been a staple in traditional medicine and skincare for centuries. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant abilities are renowned for promoting skin health. The active compound, curcumin, found in turmeric, calms skin conditions like eczema, soothes inflamed skin, and reduces redness. "Turmeric is one of the most sought-after ingredients because of its antioxidant properties that protect skin cells from premature ageing and heal wounds. Besides that, it also reduces inflammation," says Jayavant Nayak, R&D- Personal Care, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Moreover, turmeric's potent antioxidant action combats free radicals and safeguards your skin from premature ageing.

Gram flour for all skin types: For generations, this kitchen essential has been a celebrated beauty secret in different Asian cultures. It acts as a gentle exfoliator and helps remove dead skin cells, excess oil, and impurities, leaving the skin refreshed and rejuvenated.

Even if you have sensitive skin, you can trust gram flour for its mild nature, making it suitable for all skin types. Using besan helps unclog pores, prevent acne, and promote clearer skin. Its natural skin-lightening properties also assist in reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots.

Curd lends nourishment: You'll love curd, commonly known as dahi, for its nourishing and hydrating properties. "Clinical studies have revealed that curd is perfect for retaining the moisture in the skin. Packed with probiotics and lactic acid, curd is an excellent natural moisturiser that replenishes and retains your skin's moisture," says Nayak. Also, as a gentle exfoliator, it removes dead skin cells and leaves your skin smoother and more supple.

For those with oily and acne-prone skin, curd's zinc content helps control sebum production, offering additional benefits. The lactic acid in curd brightens your skin, reducing dark spots and giving you a radiant, natural glow.

Wondering how to unlock the triumphant trio's skin-healing wonders? Try out this powerful combination and witness its magic on your skin.

The synergy of turmeric, gram flour, and curd together creates a rejuvenating face mask that caters to multiple skin concerns, making it a versatile option for various skin types. You can easily make an anti-acne mask by combining the three. While turmeric and curd's antibacterial properties help to kill germs, gram flour exfoliates and prevents clogged pores.

Home-made face mask:

Create a face mask by mixing 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder, 2 tablespoons of gram flour, and 2 tablespoons of fresh curd in a bowl until you achieve a smooth paste consistency. Apply the mixture evenly to clean, dry skin, avoiding the eye area, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off the mask with warm water, gently massaging in circular motions to exfoliate the skin. Pat your face dry with a soft towel and follow up with your favourite moisturiser for glowing nourished skin.