How to choose a sunscreen: Know the difference between mineral, organic and hybrid varieties

Sunblocks containing natural UV ray blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are effective in safeguarding the skin against harmful UV radiation (Image: Pexels)

Indian summers are known for harsh sun and heat waves, and there’s no better way to add a layer of protection than sunscreen. According to skin experts, using sun protection regularly and consistently prevents skin damage and premature aging caused by sun exposure. To ensure maximum protection, it’s crucial to choose a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum coverage against both UVA and UVB rays.

Recently, actor Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to remind his fans to "please wear sunscreen," in a short vlog while talking about his skin cancer. The actor wrote, “I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

How to choose a sunblock

Look for the optimum amount of SPF (minimum of SPF 30) and PA rating along with the texture as per skin type. Although there are many types of sun protection in the market, the three main categories are - inorganic/ mineral sunscreens, organic sunscreens, and hybrid sunscreens. Depending on the textures, you can go for a cream base, anhydrous base (includes oils, gels, sprays - more water and sweat resistant), and stick sunscreens.

A good sunscreen formulation should have the following few attributes - no fragrance, no parabens, no dye, no essential oils, no sulphates, and no potential irritants, says Karan Mittal, Director R&D at Minimalist. “It’s good to use sunscreens 15-20 mins before sun exposure and reapplication must be done every 2-3 hours if outdoors; and, for indoors reapplication, keep it minimal (1-2 times) as UV A rays can easily penetrate the glass windows. Look out for the following ingredients in the name of filters: UVA filters, UVB filters, and Broad Spectrum filters. Filters used must be photostable (should not degrade in presence of UV), broad-spectrum (must protect from both UVA & UVB rays), should leave no white cast, and must be non-irritant. It should be lightweight and alcohol-free to prevent skin dryness.”

To protect your skin from harmful UV rays, apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes before going outside (Image: Pexels)

Sunny innovations

In addition to traditional lotions, you also get spray-on sunscreens now for quick and easy application. Richa Gupta, VP Innovation at WOW Skin Science, shares some handy tips. “Opt for sunscreens with natural ingredients such as raspberry extracts, avocado oil, liquorice extract, Vitamin E, and other nourishing components that offer a range of benefits in addition to sun protection. Sunblocks containing natural UV ray blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are effective in safeguarding the skin against harmful UV radiation. Antioxidants like vitamin E, green tea extract, and niacinamide are ingredients that can prevent premature aging.”

Dos and don’ts before you step out in the sun

To protect your skin from harmful UV rays, apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes before going outside, choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays, and use at least SPF 30. Additionally, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours or more frequently if you are swimming or sweating. “The ingredients to avoid in sun protection creams and lotions include fragrances, alcohol, dyes, and preservatives like parabens. These ingredients can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions. Instead, choose ones that use physical UV blockers like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide and contain natural and nourishing ingredients like antioxidants and vitamins. To avoid any adverse reactions, look for a non-greasy and quick-absorbing formula that won’t clog pores or leave a residue,” suggests Gupta.

Proper use of sunscreen is crucial for effective protection. To provide additional protection from the sun, wear protective clothing like hats and sunglasses, and seek shade during peak sun hours when the sun’s rays are the strongest. Remember to apply sunscreen generously and evenly to all exposed areas of the skin, and don’t forget to reapply, even on cloudy or overcast days. Sunscreen is most effective when used consistently and as directed, so make it a part of your daily routine to keep your skin healthy and protected.