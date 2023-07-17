There are different types of dementia, but the most common one, Alzheimerâ€™s disease, occurs in older people (those above 65) (Image: Canva)

Did you know that taking care of your health, staying physically, mentally, and socially active, and addressing potential risk factors can help reduce the risk of dementia? As you age, it becomes crucial to take charge of your health and confront risk factors head-on to protect yourself against the perils of dementia.

Dementia refers to an acquired deterioration of cognition, impairing daily activities. The ability to recall certain events in time and place - called â€˜episodic memoryâ€™- is often lost. It can also result in the loss of language, calculation and problem-solving abilities. Social deficits present as anxiety, apathy, delusions and sleep disturbances along with disinhibition. Alzheimerâ€™s disease, the most prevalent form of dementia, usually begins with episodic memory impairment.

Studies show that factors like old age, a family history of dementia, specific genes, cardiovascular risks, a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, as well as head injuries, mental health issues, and sleep disorders can contribute to the development of dementia. You can protect yourself from this condition by understanding and managing these factors.

Dementia is one of the most prevalent and complicated conditions that can be influenced by a number of factors. However, ageing is the most common risk factor for dementia. An article published by the National Institute of Ageing suggests that dementia is not a normal part of ageing. It means having trouble with thinking, remembering, learning, and reasoning, making it hard to live everyday life. It can also affect behaviour. There are different types of dementia, but the most common one, Alzheimerâ€™s disease, occurs in older people (those above 65).

If you are struggling with memory and mental skills and finding it difficult to cope with forgetfulness, try these techniques:

Keep learning: Engage in activities that challenge your brain. Acquire a new skill to add to an existing one, like playing Sudoku. Several applications are available that provide Sudoku challenges at various difficulty levels.

Stick to a routine: Follow a daily schedule as it aids memory retention. Also, prepare to-do lists, use calendars, and rely on reminders like notes to help remember important tasks. Having a physical or virtual planner can help; colour-coding can aid retention and make it fun.

Store essentials in one place: Keep items like your wallet, keys, phone, and glasses in one location for easy retrieval.

Stay socially active: It is essential to nurture connections. Try and meet friends, family, and your community more often. This can help provide mental and emotional stimulation.

Prioritise sleep: Studies reveal that having seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night helps to support optimal brain function. So, sleep well.

Exercise and diet: Regular physical activity and a balanced diet contribute to brain health and overall health.

Manage blood pressure: Take steps to prevent or control high blood pressure, which can impact cognitive abilities.

Limit alcohol consumption: Drinking excessive alcohol can affect memory and cognitive function. Also, itâ€™s time you quit smoking, as the nicotine in it can have dire consequences on neuropsychological functions.

Manage depression: If you experience persistent feelings of depression, seek support and professional assistance.