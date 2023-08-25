Citrus burst or berry blast? Try these 6 vitamin C-rich drinks to supercharge your immunity

Oranges and grapefruits are citrus fruits brimming with vitamin C and A, while strawberries add B vitamins along with a delightful hint of sweetness (Image: Canva)

Maintaining a robust immune system is crucial for staying fit. A powerful immune system acts as a shield against various illnesses and helps our body stay resilient. One vital nutrient that plays a key role in boosting immunity is vitamin C. Packed with antioxidants, vitamin C aids in protecting our cells from damage and supports the body's natural defense mechanisms.

Incorporating vitamin C-rich drinks into your daily routine can be a delicious and effective way to give your immune system the support it needs. Here are six delectable vitamin C-rich beverage recipes that will boost your immunity:

1. Citrus Burst Smoothie:

Start your day with a zesty smoothie that combines the goodness of oranges, grapefruits, and strawberries. Oranges and grapefruits are citrus fruits brimming with vitamin C and A, while strawberries add B vitamins along with a delightful hint of sweetness.

Blend together 1 peeled orange, 1/2 grapefruit (peeled and deseeded), a handful of strawberries, a banana, and a splash of almond milk. This smoothie is a delightful way to kickstart your day with a vitamin C boost.

2. Pineapple Kale Punch:

This vibrant green concoction not only provides a hefty dose of vitamin C but also offers a range of other nutrients. Kale is a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals, and when combined with pineapple's tropical sweetness, it creates a harmonious flavour profile.

Blend 1 cup of fresh pineapple chunks, a handful of kale leaves (stems removed), a small piece of ginger, and water. For an extra boost, add a squeeze of lemon. Alternatively, you can add spinach instead of kale too.

3. Tangy Tomato Cooler:

Tomatoes aren't just for your salads — they make for a refreshing, nutritional drink too! Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and contain lycopene, an antioxidant known for its health benefits.

To prepare this drink, blend 2 ripe tomatoes, 1 celery stalk, a handful of basil leaves, a pinch of black salt, and a touch of honey. Strain and enjoy a glass of this revitalising tangy cooler.

4. Berry Blast Iced Tea:

Berries are brimming with antioxidants, and when combined with the goodness of green tea, they create a refreshing and immune-boosting drink. Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool.

In a glass, muddle a handful of mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries). Add ice, pour the cooled green tea, and stir. This flavourful iced tea is your best bet to hydrate and fortify your immune defenses.

5. Mango Carrot Refresher:

Mangoes and carrots come together in this vibrant drink to offer a double punch of vitamins A and C. Both of these nutrients work in harmony to support immune function and promote healthy skin.

Blend 1 ripe mango, 2 peeled and chopped carrots, a small piece of turmeric, and a splash of coconut water. This colourful refresher is a tropical delight that fuels your body with essential nutrients.

6. Citrus Herb Infusion:

Elevate your hydration game with a citrus infusion. This simple yet elegant drink combines the flavours of oranges, lemons, and a hint of mint.

Slice 1 orange and 1 lemon, and place the slices in a pitcher of water. Add a handful of fresh mint leaves and let it infuse in the refrigerator for a few hours. Sip on this refreshing infusion throughout the day to stay hydrated and support your immune system.