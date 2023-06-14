Benefits of Vitamin C: Ascorbic acid gets oxidised in the presence of copper; therefore, it is recommended not to prepare vitamin C-rich foods in copper vessels, as it gets inactivated (Image: Canva)

Ascorbic acid, also called Vitamin C, is a biologically active compound responsible for antioxidant activity, absorption of iron, and development of hormones such as noradrenaline and others. It is crucial for the metabolism of connective tissues and enzyme systems.

Vitamin C is involved in the formation of collagen, as well as bone. Additionally, it helps synthesise the happy hormone - serotonin and forms the active form of folic acid (Vitamin B9). By reinforcing the body's immune system, it fortifies the natural defence mechanism through heightened production of immunoglobulins, also known as antibodies, which play a pivotal role in combating infections. As a result, this increase leads to an elevation in the levels of leucocytes, commonly referred to as white blood cells. Several studies have indicated that its beneficial effects extend to the prevention of ocular disorders, including a reduced risk of developing cataract.

This vitamin is also helpful in the effective prevention of the common cold and bone growth impairment in children.

Vitamin C deficiency:

A deficiency of ascorbic acid, the water-soluble vitamin, can result in scurvy, which shows symptoms like bleeding gums, weakness, fatigue, bruising and rash. In the sixteenth century, thousands of mariners died of scurvy from a deficiency of fresh fruits and vegetables. A surgeon named James Lind observed this disease, and soon after, the navy began supplying lemon juice to the crew (one of the reasons the English Navy was often referred to as Limeys).

It is common in older adults and chronic alcohol consumers whose intake of vitamin C is less than 10 gm.

Bleeding in joints and effects on the abdomen (peritoneal cavity), the heart (pericardium), and adrenal glands (glands present over kidneys that secrete corticosteroids and adrenaline hormone, among a few) are not uncommon.

It is essential to note that ascorbic acid gets oxidised in the presence of copper; therefore, it is recommended not to prepare vitamin C-rich foods in copper vessels, as it gets inactivated.

Benefits of adding Vitamin C to your diet:

Adequate vitamin C consumption can lower the incidence of gastric and oesophageal cancers. The recommended daily requirement (RDA) is 40 mg per day for adults.

Thus, it is imperative to include enough vitamin C in the diet, as the body cannot synthesise ascorbic acid on its own. Since it is not stored in the body for long either, daily consumption is preferable. Here are some foods you can rely on to provide adequate vitamin C.

Citrus fruits: Oranges and amla should become an indispensable part of the diet.

Peppers: Who said a pizza wasn't healthy? Perhaps the entire meal is not, but one of the toppings sure is. Peppers are a rich source of vitamin C and can help prevent bleeding gums.

Strawberries: Get that strawberry smoothie you've been eyeing, and be relieved thinking you are getting the right amount of ascorbic acid.

Blackcurrants: It might be your favourite ice cream flavour, but digging into some preservative-induced blackcurrant sundae is not as healthy as you may want to claim. The fruit in itself, though, can prove to be beneficial.

Cabbage: If there weren't enough reasons to eat a salad, here's another one. Cabbage, one of the common ingredients, can provide vitamin C and help keep your skin young with its anti-ageing properties.

A balanced diet with all vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre is highly recommended.