Benefits of morning walk: Burn calories, boost your immunity, beat heart attacks

After a full night’s sleep, walking helps jump-start your metabolism, letting you burn calories at a faster rate (Image: Canva)

Wake up and walk! Morning strolls do not just bring joy to your heart but also offer a series of health benefits including better immunity, higher energy levels, stronger bones and muscles, and of course, a happier mood.

Picture this: Your day has just begun and you are taking a stroll in your neighbourhood. Soft morning breeze is running through your hair, and your latest favourite song is playing in your earphones. You breathe in deep the crisp air and take your headset off, only to hear birds chirping, leaves rustling. Additional bonus — your fitness watch says you have already completed your required step count for the day!

Morning strolls are magical. Not only because they are good for your mind, but also great for your body. Unlike other rigorous exercise routines, morning walks are easy to start, do not need any training or prior experience, and can be started at any physical skill level or age. And that’s not just it. Adding daily walks to your morning routine has many health benefits. We give you five reasons why you must start your day by getting in some steps.

Boost your energy and immunity

It may take effort to wake up early and get going at first, but starting your day with a walk would give you more energy to get through the day. It is especially true if you choose to walk outdoors. This simple activity has the power to not only boost your flexibility, energy, and stamina, but also boosts your immunity, hence reducing the risk of catching infectious diseases.

Uplift your mood

Getting outside and breathing the fresh air, while taking a stroll amidst nature reduces stress and anxiety. It helps you start the day on a positive note, uplifts your mood, and gets you ready for upcoming challenges of the day. According to a 2020 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, "respondents who took regular walks or engaged in other forms of physical exercise had better emotional health than those who did not exercise regularly."

Burn calories

If you have set your weight loss goals, morning strolls may help you achieve them. After a full night’s sleep, walking helps jump-start your metabolism, letting you burn calories at a faster rate. Walk at a moderate pace for half an hour to burn up to 150 calories!

Strengthen bones

Making new bones and breaking down old bones is a part of the body's constant process. After the age of 50, old bones break down at a faster rate resulting in the loss of bone mass. Regular walks along with a balanced, healthy diet strengthen your bones and reduce the risk for osteoporosis.

Improve cardiovascular health

Even before you leave the bed in the morning, your body begins to prep for the day ahead. Your blood pressure starts to rise, pulse begins to go up, and endocrine glands start to secrete hormones in greater amounts. Walking every morning makes sure that your heart rate and blood pressure are in check, therefore improving the overall cardiovascular health.