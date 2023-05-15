Health benefits of walking, the right posture, ideal duration, how to select your walking shoes and more

WHO recommends you must walk for at least 30 minutes for a minimum of 5 days every week for a healthy heart

Regular walking is perhaps the most common and the easiest ways to stay fit. It is convenient and cost effective, you don't need any equipment, and, most importantly, you can do it anywhere, anytime. However, don't let the super simplicity of walking as an exercise fool you into thinking there is no right or wrong way to do it properly. Remember, walking, if not done the right way, is of no good.

D​​r Vishwadeep Sharma, Additional Director, Arthroscopy & Sports Injuries, Dept of Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, New Delhi helps us with the right techniques to keep in mind, which if not followed, will leave you wasting your time and energy, and perhaps even injure you.

How long must one walk?

WHO recommends you must walk for at least 30 minutes for a minimum of 5 days every week for a healthy heart. However, if your target is weight loss, you must increase it to 45 minutes.

Pro tip: Add 5 minute every day to your pace.

Which shoes are the best?

Choose walking shoes that are not heavy, are flexible, and have adequate cushioning.

Pro tip: Walking shoes with a well-padded heel and medial arch support are the best. If you have flat feet, go for medial arch support shoes as they help protect the arches from pain and discomfort. Look for a walk-specific model while shopping.

How does one select clothes?

The clothes you wear while walking should be loose, comfortable, and made of breathable fabric. Remember, you need move easily and your clothes shouldn't get wet from sweat or humidity.

Pro tip: Do not go for fancy clothes. Avoid movement restricting clothes like skin-fitting jeans or tights. Choose fabric that is breathable in nature.

Is there a right posture while walking?

It's simple. Do not walk like a penguin. Don't lean forward or backward as it will strain the muscles as you walk. Keep your shoulders back and relaxed. You need to keep the core muscles activated as it helps in maintaining speed and give you a better control over your hips, knee and ankle. This will help you increase the pace, maintain your core strength and even avoid back pain.

Pro tip: Slouched shoulders or a hunched back is a big No. Don't look down and your foot motion must be from heel to toe. Make sure you are not tense as it will make your body tense, including shoulders, neck and waist. It is no good.

What should be the position of my arms?

Keeping your arms straight or flailing along your body does not propel you in a dynamic fashion. Keep your arms at 90 degree at the elbow with left foot forward and right arm forward and vice versa. This helps in maintaining a uniform speed.

Pro tip: Do not copy march past action while walking or keep your arms in the air. It will spoil your balance and speed. Just let them swing naturally back and forth in contrast to the leg motion.

And my chin?

Keep your chin up - parallel to the ground to avoid strain on your neck and back.

Pro tip: Do not make the mistake of looking down, checking your mobile phone while walking. If you must listen to music while walking, earphones is a good idea.

Should I do stretching before and after the walk?

Stretching your hamstrings, quadriceps and tendoachilles helps in avoiding soreness in the muscles. If done regularly, it goes a long way in avoiding aches and pains especially if you walk for more than 30-40 minutes. After walking a targeted distance, keep about ten minutes for stretching and cooling phase for proper recovery of the muscle.

Pro tip: Hold each stretch for 10-20 seconds.

Why is hydration important?

If you feel thirsty during the walk, take a sip of water at a time rather than gulping the whole water bottle.

Pro tip: Don't drink any soda or sports drink during the walk. You don't need extra electrolytes if you are going for a moderate walk. The best way to stay hydrated when you walk is with water. Elderly people, especially those on antihypertensives, should keep themselves hydrated to avoid fainting.