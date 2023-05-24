Collagen for joints: The ten-fold benefits of collagen supplements beyond anti-ageing effects

Collagen plays a crucial role in maintaining skin elasticity and hydration, resulting in a smoother, firmer complexion (Image: Canva)

In the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle and youthful appearance, the world today is turning to collagen supplements. Promising to improve skin elasticity, this latest trend has gained significant attention for its other potential benefits too. But what exactly is collagen, and how can it positively impact our bodies?

Also read | Top dermatologists swear by these 5 must-have ingredients, safe for most skin types

What are collagen supplements?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in our body, comprising a significant portion of our skin, tendons, ligaments, and bones. It provides structure, strength, and elasticity to these tissues, contributing to their overall health and function. However, as we age, our natural collagen production declines, leading to various signs of aging, such as wrinkles, joint stiffness, and weakened bones. Collagen supplements are derived from animal sources, such as bovine or marine collagen, and come in various forms, including powders, capsules, and drinks. By incorporating collagen supplements into our daily routine, we can potentially replenish our collagen levels and reap several benefits.

Also read | Dry, patchy or sensitive: How to pick the best sunscreen according to your skin type

Advantages of taking collagen supplements

One of the primary advantages of collagen supplementation is its positive impact on skin health. Collagen plays a crucial role in maintaining skin elasticity and hydration, resulting in a smoother, firmer complexion. Regular intake of collagen supplements may help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, improve skin texture, and promote a more youthful and radiant glow.

In addition to its effects on the skin, collagen supplements also support joint health. Collagen is a vital component of our joints, providing cushioning and promoting the smooth movement of bones. As we age, joint discomfort and stiffness can become a common issue. These supplements have shown potential in reducing joint pain and inflammation, enhancing joint flexibility, and supporting overall joint function.

Beyond skin and joint benefits, collagen supplements have been linked to improved gut health. Collagen contains specific amino acids, such as glycine and glutamine, which play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy gut lining. By supporting the integrity of the gut barrier, collagen supplements may aid in digestion, promote gut healing, and alleviate gastrointestinal issues.

Furthermore, collagen has been associated with promoting healthy hair and nails. As collagen is an essential component of hair follicles and the nail bed, ensuring an adequate supply of collagen can contribute to stronger, shinier hair and more robust, less brittle nails.

Points to remember

While collagen supplements offer a range of potential benefits, it is essential to note that individual results may vary. Factors such as dosage, quality of the supplement, and overall lifestyle choices can influence the outcomes. Additionally, collagen supplements are not a magic solution and should be seen as part of a holistic approach to wellness, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep.

As with any dietary supplement, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating collagen supplements into your routine, particularly if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or are taking other medications.