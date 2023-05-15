Dry, patchy or sensitive: How to pick the best sunscreen according to your skin type

Choose a sunscreen that offers adequate protection from the sun's damaging rays and has an SPF of 30 or higher(Image: Canva)

Sunscreen is a crucial skincare item that helps in shielding your skin from damaging UV radiation. It lowers the chance of skin cancer, early aging, and other skin-related problems, in addition to preventing sunburn. However, selecting the best sunscreen for your skin type can be challenging. Choosing the ideal product for your skin might be overwhelming with so many alternatives available in the market.

Tips on how to pick the best sunscreen for your skin type

Keep in mind these important tips while choosing the best sunscreen for different skin types - sensitive, patchy, and dry.

Dry skin

For dry skin, you need a sunscreen that provides moisture and hydrates your skin, says Ritika Krit, Founder of Kamree, a solution-based skin and hair care brand. Look for one that has humectants - such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid - which help your skin retain moisture. “Your should go for a product that gives you a protective layer while still allowing your skin to breathe,” says Krit.

Avoid sunscreens with alcohol, scent, or other harsh chemicals because these dry out your skin even more by removing its natural oils. Additionally, choose a sunscreen that offers adequate protection from the sun's damaging rays and has an SPF of 30 or higher.

Patchy or uneven skin

If you have patchy skin, also known as combination skin, choose a sunscreen that balances the dry and oily areas of your skin, suggests Krit. Find a product that is lightweight, non-greasy, and won't clog your pores. Look for one that contains niacinamide or vitamin C, since these lighten dark spots and even out your skin tone. Additionally, choose one that offers adequate protection from the sun's damaging rays and has an SPF of 30 or higher.

Regardless of your skin type, it's crucial to reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially if you're spending a lot of time outdoors or in the water (Image: Canva)

Sensitive skin

It's crucial to pick a sunscreen that won't bother your skin if you have sensitive skin. Your best option is one that is "hypoallergenic or "fragrance-free,” recommends Krit. "These sunscreens are less likely to irritate skin that is already sensitive," she adds.

Choosing a sunscreen containing physical blockers is also crucial because they are less prone to irritating the skin than chemical sunscreens. Examples of such physical blockers are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

Keep these factors too in mind while choosing your sunscreen

Determine your skin type

Before you choose a sunscreen, it's essential to determine your skin type, says Hemangi Dhir, Founder of Botnal, an all-natural, sustainable, and biodegradable skincare brand. "You may have normal, dry, oily, or combination skin. Knowing your skin type can help you select the best sunscreen that won't irritate or aggravate any skin concerns you may have," says Dhir.

Look for broad-spectrum protection

Choose a sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays can penetrate deep into your skin and cause premature aging, while UVB rays can cause sunburn. Sunscreens that provide broad-spectrum protection will help prevent both.

Opt for a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher

Sun Protection Factor (SPF) measures the protection a sunscreen provides against UVB rays so the higher the SPF, the more protection it provides, says Dhir. When selecting a sunscreen for yourself, a high SPF of 30 or 50 is preferable for your face as well as your body. You must not forget to apply sunscreen on body parts where your skin is relatively thinner such as your hands, neck, and feet.

Don’t forget to reapply

Regardless of your skin type, it's crucial to reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially if you're spending a lot of time outdoors or in the water, suggests Dhir. Remember that sunscreen is not waterproof and can be easily rubbed off by clothing or towels.