Skincare guide: Top dermatologists swear by these 5 must-have ingredients, safe for most skin types

Safe ingredients for skin: When it comes to skincare, less is more. Clear your beauty shelf off complicated, expensive products, but try these pharmacy favourites instead. From hyaluronic acid to niacinamide, these ingredients suggested by dermatologists across the board, are a must for a healthy skincare regimen.

Over-the-counter, pharmacy skincare is all the rage right now. Why, you ask? They’re infinitely less expensive, more accessible, and most effective. These dermatologically-tested pharma products are more concentrated or have the correct strength and formulation to work more effectively in not only fixing several issues but also improving the skin barriers.

It goes without saying that you must consult your doctor before starting to use anything on your skin, but these ingredients are safe for most skin types, if used as directed. Making it easier for you to work out which active ingredients are really worth the hype, we have curated a list of five most effective ones that have earned their places as mainstays in skincare. Take notes!

Vitamins E & C

Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that can protect the skin cells from free radical damage and strengthen the skin’s barrier, while vitamin C has anti-ageing properties. Adding these two powerful vitamins as serums into your routine, or using SPF products that contain both, gives your skin double the antioxidant ammunition to fight damage from UV rays and free radicals.

Hyaluronic acid

This popular pharma ingredient isn’t merely a beauty buzzword. Hyaluronic acid lives up to the hype when it comes to providing hydration to the skin. It is, basically, sugar produced by our body that absorbs water and gives our skin a nice plump as little kids. The body’s levels of hyaluronic acid decreases over time with natural aging and due to poor lifestyle habits. It suits all skin types, combats dryness and skin-ageing, and is definitely a ‘must-have’ for your skincare regimen.

Retinol and Retinoids

Both retinol and retinoids are derivatives of vitamin A, which play a key role in repairing acne-prone skin and helping cells regenerate. While retinoids may need to be prescribed by a physician or dermatologist, retinol is a weaker form available over the counter. They work wonders in improving texture, pigmentation, tone, fine lines, and wrinkles. Do keep in mind that they are not suited for dry, flaky, rosacea-prone skin. Pro tip: Use only during night time, and start slow — two nights a week are enough for beginners.

Niacinamide

Also known as vitamin B-3, Niacinamide helps build proteins in the skin and lock in moisture to prevent environmental damage. More benefits include acting as a lipid barrier, minimising redness and pores, treating hyperpigmentation and psoriasis, preventing acne, and protecting against sun damage. It has even proven to be helpful in reducing the risk of non-melanoma skin cancer. Niacinamide may be used alongside other active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, folic acid, and zinc for optimal results. Most products have 5 percent niacinamide, but if your skin is sensitive, use a 2 percent formula.

Azelaic acid

Azelaic acid is a naturally occurring acid found in grains such as barley, wheat, and rye. It has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that make it an effective treatment for acne, rosacea, and skin discoloration. This ingredient can even prevent future outbreaks and clean bacteria from clogged pores that cause acne. Products containing 15 percent azelaic acid need a prescription, but those with 10 percent or less are often available over the counter. It is available in gel, foam, serum, and cream forms.