India vs England Third Test LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

A general view of the playing field at the Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad (Image: Twitter/@RishabhPant17)

England will take on India at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad on February 24. The day-night ‘pink ball’ Test is the third of the four-match Anthony de Mello series.

England won the opening match in Chennai before India levelled the series 1-1 with a 317-run win at the same venue. Virat Kohli & Co. needs to ensure that the visitors don’t win another Test in this series for India to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final to be played (against New Zealand) at Lord’s later this year.

With this match, international cricket is returning to the ground in Motera which was under redevelopment. With a seating capacity of 1.1 lakh, the revamped stadium owned and operated by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is the world’s largest for cricket. However, only half of those seats will be used due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The venue, previously referred to as the Motera Stadium, is also known for producing some iconic moments of the sport.

It is likely to remain sunny on all five days of the Test. The temperature could peak at about 33 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, before dropping by around 10 degrees after sunset.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here: