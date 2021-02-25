English
Ravichandran Ashwin joins 400 wicket club, makes history as second-fastest to reach the milestone

England's Jofra Archer became Ashwin's 400th victim in Test cricket.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth Indian to pick 400 wickets in Test Cricket on February 25.

He also made history in cricket as the second-fastest bowler to achieve this milestone. Sri Lanka's Muthaiah Muralidharan was the first, having reached the milestone in 72 Tests while Ashwin has done it in 77 matches.

Ashwin follows in the footsteps of Anil Kumble (956), Harbhajan Singh (711), Kapil Dev (687) and Zaheer Khan (610) who managed to achieve this feat. However, Ashwin is the fastest among them to achieve this feat.

The off-spinner also overtook Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on the overall list to grab the 16th place on the list which is again headed by Muralitharan with 800 wickets.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ashwin #cricket #India #Ravichandran Ashwin
first published: Feb 25, 2021 06:32 pm

