Ravichandran Ashwin joins 400 wicket club, makes history as second-fastest to reach the milestone

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth Indian to pick 400 wickets in Test Cricket on February 25.

England's Jofra Archer became Ashwin's 400th victim in Test cricket.

He also made history in cricket as the second-fastest bowler to achieve this milestone. Sri Lanka's Muthaiah Muralidharan was the first, having reached the milestone in 72 Tests while Ashwin has done it in 77 matches.

Also Read: The silence of the doubts: When R Ashwin takes a dig at unsolicited advisors

Ashwin follows in the footsteps of Anil Kumble (956), Harbhajan Singh (711), Kapil Dev (687) and Zaheer Khan (610) who managed to achieve this feat. However, Ashwin is the fastest among them to achieve this feat.

The off-spinner also overtook Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on the overall list to grab the 16th place on the list which is again headed by Muralitharan with 800 wickets.