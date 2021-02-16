The silence of the doubts: When R Ashwin takes a dig at unsolicited advisors

R. Ashwin.

Silence of the Lambs, the psycho-thriller and one of the greatest movies ever made, completed 30 years this month. The subject matter of the film is too gory and serious to bring into a cricket discussion. But we can say one thing. Like the protagonist of the film, R Ashwin too silenced something with his performance in the Chennai Test against England. He silenced doubts and doubters. At least for a while.

For the third time in his career, the 34-year-old off-spinner took a five-wicket haul and scored a century in a Test match. An intense sort immersed in all aspects of the game, Ashwin is also that rare Indian cricketer who can bare his soul in public. In the past, he has spoken about feeling wounded after being dropped from the team or when he was compared with the likes of fellow off-spinners Nathan Lyon and Moeen Ali.

“Sometimes, the comparison between Ali and Lyon and myself, I have taken way too personally and it has hurt me and it will remain a hurt as long as I live,” Ashwin said recently.

Chennai must have brought some peace, especially his century. Ashwin was always a sweet timer of the ball, but had not scored a century in five years. This impacted his selection prospects, while boosting Ravindra Jadeja’s. Ashwin’s joy and relief after reaching 100 was evident in his exuberant celebration.

In the post-match press conference on February 16, Ashwin was asked, in Hindi, about the hundred and the feelings it brought forth. His answer was bilingual and betrayed different moods. In parts he was candid and self-deprecating. “Literally paanch saal ke baad yeh hundred aaya. Log frustrate ho gaye the,” he said.

But it also took a dig at the millions of unsolicited advisors Indian cricketers have to deal with.

“Problem kya hai, India me bahut saare opinions hote hai, woh advice ki taraf chale jate hai. Koi sochta nahi cricketer kaise sochta hai,” Ashwin said.

He admitted that he felt a sense of fulfilment.

“I had practiced a lot on my batting at home…the sweep, the drive, my footwork. It came good. And there was an emotional outburst. It’s like a blank slate now. Everything is done and settled.”

Though Ashwin is primarily a Test player, he did well at the last IPL. Someone asked him if he now dreams of getting picked for the World T20, to be held in India later this year.

“Look, dreams are something you have when you are really young,” Ashwin said. “The space I’m in right now is I’m enjoying whatever I’m doing on a day-to-day basis. It’s been about what, how and when rather than this, that and there. That’s something that can make you chase and make you desperate.”

Further on, Ashwin said, “There are a lot of cricketers in India who have done well in different formats in the last couple of years. I’ve been out of white ball cricket for three years. But every time I got an opportunity in the IPL, I put in a very earnest attempt and did what I can. Obviously, I will think I’m good enough (to play the World T20). And if the team deems it fit, I will give it my best.”