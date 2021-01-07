New coronavirus strain | How dangerous is the mutation, can it hamper a vaccine; all questions answered

A public health information message is displayed amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as new restrictions come into force, in London. (Image: Reuters)

The new UK variant of coronavirus, which was identified shortly Christmas, is believed to be behind a surge in COVID-19 cases in London and south east of England, has forced the UK authorities to impose the third national lockdown.

Scientists and experts are studying the new variant, 'VUI-202012/01', as daily COVID-19 cases surged to more than 58,000 in the UK - an increase of nearly 50 percent in just a week.

Fears over mutated coronavirus evading the immune system post vaccination has gripped the country and the globe, with over 50 countries barring flights to or from Britain to prevent its transmission.

UK PM Boris Johnson orders new stay-at-home national lockdown to fight new coronavirus variant

As questions over the threat and cure of the new mutated version of COVID-19 persist, Moneycontrol tries to answer some of them here:

What is the new mutation and how dangerous is it?

The new variant - VUI-202012/01 - carries a mutation to the gene forming spike proteins which are grippy rods on the outside of the virus cell and are attached to human cells.

Since vaccines work after instructing the body's own cells to produce these spike proteins, human body's immune system spots it as foreign object and develops antibodies. Following this, these spike proteins attach to the virus and clears it away by creating an antibody if the virus is seen again.

However, changes in the spike proteins make it difficult for the immune system to spot the virus. Also, binding the virus to antibodies and its eradication from the body becomes difficult.

Though there is no evidence to suggest if the mutated version is more likely to lead to serious illness, it may spread quicker leading to more infections and hospital treatment. Scientists, meanwhile, are studying if the current vaccine will work against the mutated version.

Warwick Medical School's molecular oncology expert Professor Lawrence Young said the new variant does two thing making it more transmissible.

"One is it's getting into the body more efficiently, and it looks like that's because the change (mutation) which has occurred in the spike protein increases the strength of the interaction of the virus with cells in our bodies - it increases the stickiness, if you like," The Telegraph quoted Prof Young as saying.

What are the symptoms of the new strain of coronavirus?

Currently, the symptoms of the new mutated virus seem similar to the old version of COVID-19. The new variant was spotted via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests given to people with traditional symptoms of virus.

How was it picked up?

The new mutations were picked up when the British government was conducting random genetic analysis of around 10 percent of PCR tests. The COVID-19 Genomics UK (Cog-UK) Consortium tracks new genetic variants as they spread and investigates if these changes lead to detectable changes in the behaviour of the virus or the severity of COVID-19 infections.

How many cases have been found as of yet?

Majority of new cases have been found in the UK's South East which accounted for 71 percent of the new cases, which rose to 72 percent in London.

The Office for National Statistics data showed new strain was responsible for 67 percent of the cases in the East England and 53 percent of cases across the whole of England.

Can the new variant hamper a vaccine?

Experts believe that this might happen due to mutations in spike protein as the body will no longer be able to recognise the virus, leading (possibly) to the ineffectiveness of the vaccine.

However, experts also believe this mutations may not prove more deadly, as some variants actually prove to be less aggressive and many die out.