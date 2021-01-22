COVID-19 vaccination: Over 2.2 lakh inoculated on January 22, total beneficiaries cross 12.7 lakh

Representative Image











A total of 2,28,563 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 till 6 pm on the seventh day of the vaccination drive - January 22. The cumulative number of vaccinated healthcare workers across the country surpassed 12.7 lakh on the day.













Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the front-line of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, has been approached by numerous countries for its anti-coronavirus doses.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country has delivered two million vaccine doses to Bangladesh under the grants assistance programme on January 21. The country sent 1,50,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan, 1,00,000 doses to the Maldives on January 20 and 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Nepal, to which Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli has thanked the Indian government.