January 22, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 5,942 healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine on day 4 of vaccination drive in Delhi

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.06 crore, including 1.52 lakh deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 304th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,06,10,883 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,869 deaths. A total of 1,02,65,706 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,92,308 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises
1.81 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.75 percent. Globally, more than 9.74 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 20.88 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • January 22, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Passengers flying to US will need to quarantine on arrival, says Joe Biden

    Passengers flying to the United States will be tested for COVID-19 before boarding a flight into the country, and they would need to undergo quarantine upon arrival, US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday. Unveiling his national strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden, during his remarks at the White House, said this strategy was created in response to address the past administration's failure to act with "the urgency and focus and coordination we needed."

    "In light of the new COVID variants that we are learning about we are instituting new measures for individuals flying into the US from other countries. In addition to wearing masks everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they depart and quarantine when they arrive in America," Biden said while announcing a raft of measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19

  • January 22, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Joe Biden shows Covid 19 remains his top priority on first full day in White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden moved swiftly on his first full day in the White House on Thursday to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, his top priority as he turns the page on four years of Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership. The Biden administration is aiming at a coordinated federal coronavirus response to the 10-month pandemic, focused on boosting vaccines, increasing testing, reopening schools and addressing inequalities thrown up by the disease.

    Trump, who frequently sought to play down the severity of the virus which has killed more than 405,000 Americans, left much of the pandemic planning to individual states, which has resulted in a patchwork of policies across the country. "We can and will beat COVID-19. America deserves a response to the COVID-19 pandemic that is driven by science, data, and public health — not politics," the White House said in a statement outlining its strategy against the coronavirus.

  • January 22, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Too early to say when UK lockdown will end, says Boris Johnson, COVID infections up by 50%

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is too early to say when the nationwide COVID lockdown in England will end as the rate of infections is not going down despite strong measures. Johnson told broadcasters, "I think it's too early to say when we'll be able to lift some of some of the restrictions."

    "What we're seeing in the ONS data, in the REACT survey, we're seeing the contagiousness of the new variant that we saw arrive just before Christmas. There's no doubt it does spread very fast indeed."

    Echoing similar views, interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday, it is too early for Britons to start anticipating the end of lockdown and booking summer holidays. She added, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was still putting pressure on health services.

  • January 22, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | 5,942 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day 4 in Delhi

    Over 5,900 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi yesterday, the fourth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, while two persons needed hospitalisation after adverse events following immunisation, according to data shared by officials. In a marked rise in attendance compared to those on the previous three days, the number of people who were vaccinated on the day was 73 percent of the targeted figure of 8,100, according to the data. The Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, which was saw a poor turnout on the first three scheduled days, vaccinated 100 people on the day, while the turnout at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital was again low at 20, officials said. (PTI)

  • January 22, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | Too early to say when COVID-19 lockdown will end: UK PM Boris Johnson

    It is too early to say when the national coronavirus lockdown in England will end, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday, as daily deaths from COVID-19 reach new highs and hospitals become increasingly stretched. Britain posted a fresh record in daily deaths on Wednesday for the second day running, hitting 1,820, figures that Johnson has called "appalling". The daily death count dropped on the day.
    A prevalence survey, known as REACT-1, suggested infections had not fallen in the first days of lockdown, though the government has said that the impact of national restrictions introduced on January 5 was not yet reflected in the numbers. (Reuters)

  • January 22, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | 7,692 frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Bengal yesterday

    At least 7,692 people received shots of 'Covishield' vaccine yesterday at 94 centres across West Bengal, a senior health department official said. Though a target to vaccinate 9,400 frontline workers was taken, around 81 percent of it could be achieved as many people did not turn up for the inoculation programme during the day, he said. (PTI)

  • January 22, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 304th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

