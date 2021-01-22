Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 5,942 healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine on day 4 of vaccination drive in Delhi

January 22, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

Coronavirus Live updates: Passengers flying to US will need to quarantine on arrival, says Joe Biden

Passengers flying to the United States will be tested for COVID-19 before boarding a flight into the country, and they would need to undergo quarantine upon arrival, US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday. Unveiling his national strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden, during his remarks at the White House, said this strategy was created in response to address the past administration's failure to act with "the urgency and focus and coordination we needed."

"In light of the new COVID variants that we are learning about we are instituting new measures for individuals flying into the US from other countries. In addition to wearing masks everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they depart and quarantine when they arrive in America," Biden said while announcing a raft of measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19