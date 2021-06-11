Wipro’s Thierry Delaporte highest paid CEO, races past TCS and Infosys

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro Ltd

Wipro’s Thierry Delaporte drew Rs 64 crore ($8.8 million) for FY21, making him the highest paid CEO in IT compared to his peers in Infosys and TCS.

To be sure, compensation for Delaporte, who took charge as the CEO in July 2020, included salary of Rs 9.6 crore, commission of Rs 11.2 crore, Rs 5.5 crore as long-term compensation and Rs 37.81 crore as other income, according to a regulatory filing.

When Delaporte was announced as CEO, he was offered an annual package of Rs 37.9 crore (4.45 million euros) and also stock compensation and other benefits.

“The compensation disclosed for Mr. Thierry Delaporte is for the period from July 6, 2020 to March 31, 2021. It includes components such as a one-time cash award, annual stock grant and one-time grant of RSUs, among other things, as per the terms approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders in July 2020,” the regulatory filing said.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji’s remuneration for FY21 was Rs 11.76 crore ($1.6 million), and CFO Jatin Dalal earned Rs 7.43 crore ($1.02 million).

Its Bengaluru-based peer Infosys’ CEO Salil Parekh's salary increased 45 percent to Rs 49.68 crore in FY21, with more than half coming from exercise of the stock options. Parekh drew Rs 34.27 crore in FY20. The remuneration includes Rs 30.99 crore on account of the exercising of 2.92 lakh restricted stock units under the 2015 Plan and 1 lakh under the 2019 Plan during FY21.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's remuneration increased 53 percent to Rs 20.4 crore in FY21 compared to the previous fiscal. This includes a salary of Rs 1.27 crore, benefits and allowances amounting to Rs 2.09 crore and Rs 17 crore in commission. Gopinathan took home Rs 13 crore in FY20 and Rs 16.04 crore in FY19.

NG Subramaniam, COO, TCS, remuneration increased 60 percent to Rs 16 crore in FY21 from Rs 10 crore in FY20. This includes Rs 1.21 crore in salary, Rs 1.9 crore in benefits and allowances and a commission of Rs 13 crore for FY21.

TCS executives last fiscal made a decision to moderate their remuneration in FY20 at the back of the pandemic. It resulted in a 15 percent decline last year in remuneration for the key executives. That is why, TCS FY21 annual report said, the remuneration this fiscal cannot be compared to FY20.