Wipro partners with IBM to help customers migrate to cloud services

Indian IT services firm Wipro has partnered with US tech giant IBM to help customers migrate to hybrid cloud. Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment that uses a blend of on-premise infrastructure and private and public cloud services.

The IT industry had witnessed a series of such partnerships as COVID-19 has led to increasing demand for cloud offerings. Recent times saw similar partnerships between cloud firms and IT firms such as Infosys and HCL Tech.

In March, Infosys joined hands with IBM to launch industry-specific cloud services for businesses. Last week, HCL Tech expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to help organisations in their digital transformation journey.

What does the partnership offer?

The partnership offers Wipro's customers access to Red Hat solutions, an open-source cloud offering, which the tech giant acquired for $33 billion in July 2019. Cloud business is one of the fastest-growing verticals for IBM and contributed about $21.2 billion for the year ended December 2019.

In addition, Wipro will leverage IBM cloud offerings and technologies alongside in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients in banking and financial services, energy and utilities, retail, manufacturing and healthcare space, Wipro said in a statement.

Cloud, a growth driver

Cloud, clearly, is one of the growth drivers for the IT firms at the back of COVID-19. While companies are cutting down their discretionary and tech spend, demand for the cloud has increased.

An expert pointed out that firms have no option but to migrate to the cloud as remote working is gaining traction.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said during recent IBM Think event that the pace of cloud adoption has accelerated, more so at the back of COVID-19 pandemic. This is the massive opportunity IBM is looking to tap into with the hybrid cloud offering through Red Hat, he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In the recent media interactions, the Indian IT majors pointed out that while they are seeing a drop in customer spending however cloud will continue to drive growth for the firm.