'Will set the real-money gaming industry back several years': Stakeholders after GST set at 28%

Real-money gaming segment accounted for 77 percent of India's gaming sector revenues in 2022 which stood at Rs 13,500 crore

The GST Council's recommendation to levy a 28 percent tax on the full face value or entry fees of online real-money gaming is expected to set the industry's growth back by "several years" and result in a significant fall in the sector's revenues, say industry stakeholders.

Industry associations Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and E-Gaming Federation (EGF) issued a joint statement, stating that the new tax framework while clarifying and resolving uncertainty, will lead to a very burdensome 350% increase in GST. However, they also mentioned that it will give gaming companies a fighting chance to innovate and rebuild the foundation of gaming in India.

These associations represent 50 skill-based gaming companies, including prominent ones such as fantasy sports major Dream11, online rummy platforms Games24x7, Junglee Games (Junglee Rummy), and Head Digital Works (A23).

Siddharth Sharma, SVP, Head Digital Works (A23), expressed concerns that the increased GST will shackle their and the industry's growth "for the foreseeable future, as they pivot their business models to adapt to the new tax regime."

On August 2, the GST Council decided to stick to its initial recommendation of levying 28 percent on the full face value of real-money games, without distinguishing between games of skill and chance, despite suggestions from a handful of states to review it. However, the council agreed to review this measure six months after the tax gets implemented, which is likely to be on October 1, 2023.

The Council also recommended that the valuation of the supply of online gaming may be done on online deposits and not on the total value of each bet placed, thereby addressing the problem of repeat taxation. This move is seen as allowing real-money gaming companies a "fighting chance to innovate and rebuild the foundation of gaming in India," as mentioned in the joint statement by the industry associations.

All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), another real-money gaming industry body, expressed that the substantial increase in tax liability will lead to the survival of only "established and well-entrenched" skill gaming companies.

They pointed out that companies at their early growth stages, particularly startups and the MSME sector, will be disproportionately impacted. AIGF also warned that the decision could result in illegal offshore gambling websites thriving in the country.

AIGF claims to have over 150 members, including online gaming companies and game developers across all formats and genres. Some of its prominent members include Nazara Technologies, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Gameskraft, Head Digital Works (A23), and Zupee.

In a statement, AIGF expressed hope for a rethink after six months and proposed a stable and progressive regime that would help the industry grow, provide safe platforms to digital nagriks (citizens), increase tax revenues, and contribute to India becoming a global gaming powerhouse.

According to a recent FICCI-EY report, the real-money gaming segment accounted for 77 percent of India's gaming sector revenues in 2022, which stood at Rs 13,500 crore. These revenues are expected to grow to Rs 16,700 crore in 2023 and Rs 23,100 crore in 2025.