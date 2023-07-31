DGGI sends show-cause notice on GST evasion worth Rs 3,000 crore to two online gaming firms

DGGI is in the process of issuing more show-cause notices to online gaming companies.

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has sent more show-cause notices to two online gaming companies recently for alleged tax evasion worth Rs 3,000 crore, a senior government official said.

The notice is on similar lines to the one earlier sent to Bengaluru-based Gameskraft Technology for alleged GST evasion worth Rs 21,000 crore on September 8, 2022.

“Some online gaming companies are involved in money stakes, which is betting. So, the tax department will give the same treatment, as in the case of Gameskraft. DGGI has so far issued three show-cause notices for alleged tax evasion worth Rs 24,000 crore to three companies, including Gameskraft. It’s their tax liability as per the income-tax authority’s stand. Probe is going on. We cannot take two different stands in case of equally placed taxpayers,” the official told Moneycontrol.

Bengaluru-based Gameskraft Technology was issued a notice for alleged GST evasion worth Rs 21,000 crore on September 8, 2022. The notice pertains to GST payments between 2017 and June 30, 2022. The authorities said that the company allowed many games on its platform, in which betting was involved and thus 28 percent tax was payable on it.

However, at that time, GST laws on gaming were not clear. The GST Council, at its 50th meeting on July 11, approved a 28 percent rate on full, face value on all online games, irrespective of whether they are skill-based or chance-based games.

The ongoing investigations pertain to the GST payments made by these companies earlier.

“DGGI is in the process of issuing more show-cause notices. All equally placed online gaming companies are under probe as they are providing gaming, involving money stakes, amounting to betting. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is taking data from these companies and analysing them,” he said.

The Karnataka High Court had, on May 11, quashed a GST notice against Gameskraft Technology for alleged tax evasion, which the CBIC is contesting.

Overseas online gaming companies

The GST authorities are also going all out to prevent tax evasion by overseas online gaming companies which are unregistered. DGGI has already asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to block the ones failing to register themselves.

The authorities are also looking at getting the apps of overseas online gaming companies removed from Apple and Google Play Store, the official said.

“Overseas online gaming companies, mostly involved in betting, are not abiding by tax laws. We have sent a communication from the DGGI that in compliance with the law they register themselves. My concern is that they discharge tax. But they have not cooperated. We have approached MeitY for blocking these company websites in India, which could be in hundreds,” he said.

The government will also ask for taking out these apps from the Play Store. If the domain name is there on the app stores, they can be removed. The issue with the overseas online gaming companies is that they keep on changing their domain names. The next step is financial investigation in cases where there are records of accounts, the official added.

“Usually the money is bounced several times through different accounts. Then it may be converted into crypto and crypto may be used for any purpose which we do not know,” he said.

Earlier this year, the DGGI had initiated action against Cyprus-registered online gaming platform Pari Match and even made some arrests. Reports said that Pari Match, which is not registered in India, sent large amounts of money from India overseas without GST payment.