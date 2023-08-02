GST Council sticks to 28% levy on online games despite pushback from some states

GST Council approves amendments for 28% levy on online gaming.

The GST Council decided to go ahead with the decision to impose 28 percent tax on the face value of real-money games despite suggestions from a handful of states to review it. The council also discussed the enabling legal provision required for the higher levy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the enabling provision to implement the higher taxation on online gaming is likely to be taken up in the ongoing session of the Parliament while the date of implementation is expected to be October 1.

The council also agreed to review the impact of higher GST on online gaming after six months of its implementation, Sitharaman added.

The meeting, held via video-conferencing on August 2, came less than a month after the council on July 11 decided to levy 28 percent tax on the full value of the money paid by users to online games in a uniform manner, making no distinction between games of skill and chance.

The agenda was short: to discuss the taxation treatment on online gaming in respect to Schedule 3 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, which pertains to how lottery, betting, and gambling are defined and taxed.

The council approved the amendment that proposes to bring transactions in the form of winnings as well as deposits – including virtual digital assets – under the 28 percent slab.