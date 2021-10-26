MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Top five Indian IT firms added 1.7 lakh employees between January and September 2021

In the quarter ending September 2021 alone, the top five IT majors added close to 70,000 people. It was 18,000 last year and 37,000 for the quarter ended September 2019.

Swathi Moorthy
October 26, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
Most of the IT firms have revised their fresher hiring targets for the year given the sustained demand. (Representative image)

Most of the IT firms have revised their fresher hiring targets for the year given the sustained demand. (Representative image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Top five IT services companies – TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra – together added close to 1.7 lakh people in the first nine months of this year on the back of strong demand and rising attrition.


The recovery is all the more striking, since it comes after headcount in the top five IT firms declined by 1,125 during the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in March 2020, countries went into lockdown and IT firms paused hiring, both freshers and laterals, as they braced for volatility. The top five companies’ headcount addition was 77,000 between January and September 2019.

A year later, there is a complete turnaround, in terms of both hiring and the demand.

Hiring and demand


Demand is at an all-time high and supply chain constraint is a key challenge across the industry.


For one, attrition has gone up across the industries. Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra reported attrition rate of over 20 percent for the quarter ended September 2021, up from the previous quarters. Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer, Wipro, said during the earnings call on October 13 that the high attrition rate is likely for the next couple of quarters, given that the market is hot right now.


It is not just large IT services companies that are looking at a spike in attrition rates, mid-tier IT companies and also clients are in the same predicament.


Sanjay Jalona, CEO, L&T Infotech, in a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, said, “In what the world is calling a ‘Great Resignation’, the US itself has a million openings. Unemployment is only at 7.5 percent. So, the deficit in talent availability is causing them to have huge attrition.”


He further explained, “Our customers are seeing double-digit attrition numbers and they’re looking to partners like us. They are also automating a lot of things because of the shortage of labour. All these three things put together are creating a need for more tech services and jobs. We are just happy to be here participating in this with our customers.” LTI reported an attrition rate of 19.6 percent.


So the companies are hiring in large numbers to cater to the clients’ needs.


Spike in hiring


Hiring, without a doubt, is at an all-time high in recent years and the outlook for the next two quarters looks strong. In the quarter ending September 2021 alone, the top five IT majors added close to 70,000 people. It was 18,000 last year and 37,000 for the quarter ended September 2019.


Most of the IT firms have revised their fresher hiring targets for the year given the sustained demand. TCS increased their fresher hiring numbers from 40,000 it had announced early this year to 78,000 for FY22. Infosys will hire 45,000 freshers this fiscal, up from 26,000 it had announced in the beginning of this fiscal. Wipro will hire 17,000 freshers up from 12,000 it had earlier announced.


This would take total fresher hiring to 1.6 lakh in FY22.

With the momentum expected to continue, some firms have announced they will be doubling their fresher hiring in FY23 as well. Wipro and HCL Tech said they would be hiring 25,000-30,000 freshers in FY23.

Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #attrition #HCL Tech #hiring #Infosys #pandemic #TCS
first published: Oct 26, 2021 05:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.