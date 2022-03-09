TCS share buyback opens today: All you need to know

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on March 5 released the dates of its Rs 18,000-crore share buyback offer

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will launch its Rs 18,000-crore share buyback offer today. It will close on March 23.

The move by the TCS comes after Tata Sons bought Air India from the government for an equal amount. The company will pay Rs 2,700 crore to the government and the rest will go to paying debt. Tata Sons holds a 72 percent stake in TCS.

This will be the fourth buyback for the software services major and, in the earlier three instances, Tata Sons was the biggest beneficiary.

The last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchanges is April 1, 2022, TCS said.

Here's everything you need to know about the TCS share buyback offer:

The promoters will also participate in the buyback.

All shareholders who owned shares in the corporation as of February 23 might sell them in a predetermined ratio. TCS has established two categories for the buyback: a category for small shareholders and a general category.

Small shareholders are defined as stockholders who possessed less than 56 shares on the record date, according to the share buyback offer letter. According to TCS, there are 21,10,826 small shareholders with a total shareholding of 4,10,51,350 units.

Other shareholders in the general category had 3,65,80,00,023 shares as of the record date, according to the company.

The shareholding of small shareholders and others in the general category is more than what the company plans to buy. So, they will be able to offer only a part of their holding in the buyback.

TCS announced that it will buy back 3,40,00,000 shares from the general category and 60,00,000 shares from the reserved category. This offer is open to all types of shareholders.

In the general category for all other eligible shareholders, the ratio of buyback will be "one equity share for every 108 equity shares held on the record date".

At the company's request, exchanges will open a separate acquisition window to allow eligible shareholders to place sell orders. Shareholders can inquire with their broker about how to gain access to that window.

Sharing details of the buyback entitlement, TCS said that in the reserved category for small shareholders, the ratio of buyback will be "one equity share for every seven equity shares held on the record date".