TCS trades about 3.5% higher after buyback announcement

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Monday surged about 3.5% after the firm said its board will consider buyback of shares on 12 January.

The stock touched a high of Rs 3979.90 on BSE, up 3.47 percent from its previous close. At 9.20am, the scrip was trading at Rs 3925.75, up 2.1% from its previous close.

The board will also meet to announce third quarter earnings. This will be the fourth buyback and in earlier three buybacks Tata Sons was the biggest beneficiary.