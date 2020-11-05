Tally launches Tally Prime to help small businesses innovate faster

COVID-19, which has had a profound impact on the small business ecosystem of the country, has opened up new business opportunities for players like Tally, according to its top executive. With rapid digitisation of the economy, small businesses will look for more digital solutions and Tally can rise up to the occasion, he felt.

While launching a new version of the enterprise software solution, Tally Prime, Tejas Goenka, managing director, Tally Solutions, said the company is bringing in advanced products to help drive innovation faster for small businesses.

“With Tally Prime, we are building the bedrock for more innovations which can cater to the requirements of the new-generation entrepreneurs in the coming years,” said Goenka.

With the launch, Goenka will be focussing on a host of new solutions like management information system, and features to enhance the capabilities of business owners to keep a closer look on the business, and for others.

“We are driving towards convenience of access so that business owners can access their data from any device safely,” he added.

The company is also slowly focussing on new business segments like retail and building far more integrated and connected products. While Goenka pointed out that the pandemic has been difficult for small businesses, Tally is trying to bring in innovation to make life easier for business owners.

Bengaluru-based Tally is one of India’s oldest software companies, which was built three decades back. The family run business now has the third-generation Tejas Goenka at the helm. While all these years, the company built accounting tools for small and medium business, now it is looking to transform itself into a software solution to cater to all requirements of MSMEs.

The company has around 1.5 million paid users using Tally ERP and millions of others who are using pirated versions of the software.Goenka said that Tally ERP paid subscribers will get the new version automatically and for those who will look to subscribe to the new product will have to pay Rs 18,000 plus taxes, depending on the features unlocked.