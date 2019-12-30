Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Axis Bank with target at Rs 785 and stop loss at Rs 751.
The Nifty rebounded sharply on December 27 after witnessing a correction in the last couple of sessions. This shows that the underlying tone for the market continues to be bullish, said experts.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,182.97, followed by 12,120.13. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,283.57 and 12,321.33.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 290 for target of Rs 297
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 771 for target of Rs 805
Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 483 for target of Rs 499
Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 119 for target of Rs 112
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 116, target of Rs 125
Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target of Rs 1,920
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 540, target of Rs 575
Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 260, target of Rs 277
Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 332, target of Rs 348
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 785 and stop loss at Rs 751
Buy Bank of Baroda with target at Rs 110 and stop loss at Rs 102
Buy DLF with target at Rs 240 and stop loss at Rs 229.5
Buy Page Industries with target at Rs 25,000 and stop loss at Rs 22,900Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.