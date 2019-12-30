Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Nifty rebounded sharply on December 27 after witnessing a correction in the last couple of sessions. This shows that the underlying tone for the market continues to be bullish, said experts.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,182.97, followed by 12,120.13. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,283.57 and 12,321.33.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 290 for target of Rs 297

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 771 for target of Rs 805

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 483 for target of Rs 499

Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 119 for target of Rs 112

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 116, target of Rs 125

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target of Rs 1,920

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 540, target of Rs 575

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 260, target of Rs 277

Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 332, target of Rs 348

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 785 and stop loss at Rs 751

Buy Bank of Baroda with target at Rs 110 and stop loss at Rs 102

Buy DLF with target at Rs 240 and stop loss at Rs 229.5

Buy Page Industries with target at Rs 25,000 and stop loss at Rs 22,900