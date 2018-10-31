Stocks in the news: Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Coal India, Phillips Carbon, Tata Global

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on Wednesday: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Lupin, Vedanta, Canara Bank, United Spirits, Dabur India, Syndicate Bank, Escorts, AYM Syntex, Prism Johnson, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Siti Networks, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Adani Green Energy, NR Agarwal Industries, Dixon Technologies, Matrimony.Com, KSB, Cochin Shipyard, TTK Healthcare, TI Financial Holdings, Ganesha Ecosphere, IndoStar Capital Finance, GRP, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Techindia Nirman, Sharda Cropchem,

Results on Wednesday: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Castrol India, Nath Bio-Genes, Agri-Tech (India), Orbit Exports, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Navneet Education, Subex, Sanwaria Consumer, Repro India, Banaras Beads, NRB Industrial Bearings, Sanofi India, Stel Holdings, 20 Microns, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, MOIL, Adani Enterprises, GHCL, Balaji Amines, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri,

Results on Wednesday: Tilaknagar Industries, Filatex India, Himachal Futuristic Communications, Cholamandalam Investment, Summit Securities, Cantabil Retail, Gandhi Special Tubes, Shreyas Shipping, Adani Power, Minda Corporation, Zylog Systems, Nitin Spinners, Ajanta Pharma, Orient Paper, KEI Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Gammon Infrastructure Projects, Heritage Foods, Blue Dart Express,

Results on Wednesday: Sandesh, Jagran Prakashan, ITD Cementation, Royal Orchid Hotels, LG Balakrishnan, Lakshmi Energy, Honeywell Automation, AIA Engineering, Indo Tech Transformers, Ramco Industries, Garden Silk Mills, Smartlink Holdings, BF Utilities, HEG, EIH Associated Hotels, Strides Pharma Sciencem, Ramco Systems, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hi-Tech Gears, Tinplate Company.

Tech Mahindra Q2: Consolidated profit rises 18.5 percent to Rs 1,064 crore versus Rs 898 crore; revenue increases 4.3 percent to Rs 8,630 crore versus Rs 8,276 crore QoQ; Revenue growth in constant currency at 0.4 percent QoQ.

Tata Global Beverages Q2: Consolidated profit rises 18 percent to Rs 169.7 crore versus Rs 143.8 crore; revenue increases 4.1 percent to Rs 1,760.8 crore versus Rs 1,692.1 crore YoY.

National Fertilizers Q2: Profit rises 8 percent to Rs 111.8 crore versus Rs 103.5 crore; revenue jumps 51.3 percent to Rs 3,237.7 crore versus Rs 2,139.9 crore YoY.

Pidilite Industries Q2: Profit slips 8.6 percent to Rs 231.2 crore versus Rs 252.9 crore; revenue rises 14.9 percent to Rs 1,757.4 crore versus Rs 1,529.9 crore YoY.

Cummins India Q2: Profit jumps 38.4 percent to Rs 211.5 crore versus Rs 152.9 crore; revenue spikes 28.9 percent to Rs 1,486.9 crore versus Rs 1,153.8 crore YoY.

Emkay Global Q2: Profit falls to Rs 4.34 crore versus Rs 6.25 crore; revenue rises to Rs 38.3 crore versus Rs 36.15 crore YoY.

Shree Renuka Sugars Q2: Loss at Rs 27.51 crore versus loss at Rs 14.56 crore; revenue falls to Rs 92.06 crore versus Rs 136.52 crore YoY.

Snowman Logistics Q2: Profit at Rs 1.21 crore versus loss at Rs 3.6 crore; revenue rises to Rs 57.64 crore versus Rs 44.8 crore YoY.

TD Power Systems Q2: Loss at Rs 0.55 crore versus profit at Rs 5.12 crore; revenue falls to Rs 97.98 crore versus Rs 126.2 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Q2: Profit slips to Rs 61.60 crore versus Rs 91.6 crore; revenue dips to Rs 2,229.4 crore versus Rs 2,348 crore YoY.

Accelya Kale Solutions Q2: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 23.24 crore versus Rs 21.92 crore; revenue increases to Rs 109.98 crore versus Rs 98.36 crore QoQ.

Esab India Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 14.29 crore versus Rs 9.29 crore; revenue increases to Rs 166.42 crore versus Rs 126.92 crore YoY.

Merck Q2: Profit spikes to Rs 52.33 crore versus Rs 31.7 crore; revenue rises to Rs 226.15 crore versus Rs 205.85 crore YoY.

Asahi Songwon Colors Q2: Profit falls to Rs 5.3 crore versus Rs 9.4 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 83.94 crore versus Rs 66.3 crore YoY.

3M India Q2: Profit rises to Rs 63.84 crore versus Rs 59.69 crore; revenue increases to Rs 682.86 crore versus Rs 567.35 crore YoY.

Manpasand Beverages Q2: Profit falls to Rs 8.42 crore versus Rs 8.95 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 174.24 crore versus Rs 125.82 crore YoY.

Opto Circuits Q2: Profit rises to Rs 9.25 crore versus Rs 1.64 crore; revenue increases to Rs 65.87 crore versus Rs 54.90 crore YoY.

Vakrangee Q2: Profit drops to Rs 1.94 crore versus Rs 13.13 crore; revenue plunges to Rs 298.5 crore versus Rs 1,011.5 crore QoQ.

Navin Fluorine International Q2: Profit slips to Rs 34.21 crore versus Rs 42.9 crore; revenue rises to Rs 241.7 crore versus Rs 218.1 crore YoY.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q2: Consolidated profit at Rs 172.94 crore versus Rs 234.7 crore; revenue at Rs 1,432.3 crore versus Rs 1,198.8 crore YoY. (Profit of Q2FY18 included extraordinary items of Rs 104 crore).

CreditAccess Grameen Q2: Profit rises to Rs 73.46 crore versus Rs 61.03 crore; revenue increases to Rs 309.4 crore versus Rs 214 crore YoY.

IDFC Q2: Profit falls 15 percent to Rs 124.5 crore versus Rs 146.5 crore; revenue declines 10.1 percent to Rs 136.6 crore versus Rs 151.9 crore YoY.

Teamlease Q2: Profit rises 14.2 percent to Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 21.8 crore; revenue increases 6.8 percent to Rs 1,091 crore versus Rs 1,021.3 crore QoQ.

Torrent Power Q2: Consolidated profit jumps 28.6 percent to Rs 413.5 crore versus Rs 321.6 crore; revenue rises 18.4 percent to Rs 3,444 crore versus Rs 2,909 crore YoY.

Borosil Glass Works Q2: Profit dips to Rs 11.2 crore versus Rs 13.5 crore; revenue rises to Rs 87 crore versus Rs 79.4 crore YoY.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Q2: Profit jumps 92.9 percent to Rs 5.4 crore versus Rs 2.8 crore; revenue rises 10 percent to Rs 182 crore versus Rs 165.8 crore YoY.

Phillips Carbon Q2: Profit surges 77.8 percent to Rs 107.9 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore; revenue spikes 41.6 percent to Rs 850 crore versus Rs 600.3 crore YoY.

Birla Corporation Q2: Profit zooms to Rs 16.3 crore versus Rs 1.5 crore; revenue rises 18.7 percent to Rs 1,464.6 crore versus Rs 1,234 crore YoY.

Take Solutions Q2: Profit spikes 61 percent to Rs 60.2 crore versus Rs 37.4 crore; revenue increases 39.1 percent to Rs 515.9 crore versus Rs 370.9 crore QoQ.

Blue Star Q2: Profit falls 14 percent to Rs 19.55 crore versus Rs 22.74 crore; revenue rises 21.5 percent to Rs 1,032.2 crore versus Rs 849.8 crore YoY.

Cholamandalam Investment Q2: Profit spikes to Rs 305 crore versus Rs 204 crore; revenue from operations increases to Rs 1,675.7 crore versus Rs 1,350.3 crore YoY. Gross NPA at 4.5 percent versus 3 percent and net NPA at 2.9 percent versus 1.7 percent QoQ.

Orient Refractories Q2: Profit rises to Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 20 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 186.7 crore versus Rs 148.4 crore YoY.

Coal India: Government will sell up to 18,62,22,275 (3 percent) equity shares of Coal India through offer for sale on October 31 and November 1, with an option to additionally sell 37,24,44,550 (6 percent) equity shares of the company. The floor price for the offer will be Rs 266 per share, a 3.6 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: US FDA completed audit of Duvvada manufacturing facility with 8 observations.

IL&FS Transportation: K Ramchand resigned as Managing Director of the company.

Noida Toll Bridge: K Ramchand resigned from directorship of the company.

IL&FS Engineering: Karunakaran Ramchand, chairman, resigned as director of the company.

Punjab National Bank: Bank to hike MCLR by 5 bps across tenures effective November 1.

IL&FS Transportation: Company defaulted on 6 NCD payments due on October 29 & 30.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Company entered into a contract with the Government of India, Ministry of Defence, for construction and delivery of 04 Nos. Survey Vessels (Large) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,435.15 crore, under fixed price basis.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: CARE assigned the credit rating of A1+ for commercial paper (CP) issue of upto Rs 500 crore.

Kridhan Infra: Singapore-based 100 percent subsidiary KH Foges has been awarded two new orders in Singapore worth S$ 24.63 million (Rs 130.5 crore).

Muthoot Finance: After approval of the Reserve Bank of India, company acquired Muthoot Money (MMPL), a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND) for Rs 110 crore.

Bhatia Communications: Company signed a definitive agreement with ZestMoney to cater to underbanked customers. This collaboration will help the Company to get the products financed to customer who doesn't have credit card or a credit score.

Bulk Deals

Umiya Tubes: Mithun Securities bought 54,000 shares of the company at Rs 28.91 per share on the BSE.

Veeram Infra Engineering: Ardi Investment and Trading Company purchased 62,000 shares of the company at Rs 51.25 per share on the BSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Hindalco Industries: Q2FY 19 earnings Conference call on financial results for Novelis Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary) for quarter ended September 2018 is scheduled on November 2.

Mold-Tek Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on November 9 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Board meeting is scheduled on November 9 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

DQ Entertainment: Board meeting is scheduled on November 9 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Aban Offshore: Board meeting is scheduled on November 8 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Avanti Feeds: Board meeting is scheduled on November 10 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Engineers India: Board meeting is scheduled on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Allahabad Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Mangalam Cement: Board meeting is scheduled on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Board meeting is scheduled on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

HealthCare Global Enterprises: Board meeting is scheduled on November 9 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Ashapura Minechem: Board meeting is scheduled on November 12 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Sandur Manganese: Board meeting is scheduled on November 14 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Ansal Housing & Construction: Board meeting is scheduled on November 14 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.