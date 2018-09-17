Stocks in the news: RIL, Infosys, Modern Steels, Gammon India, IRCON International, Wipro

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) purchased an additional stake of 3.10 percent equity holding in Genesis Colors (GCL) for a consideration of Rs 8.39 crore, taking its total stake in GCL to 19.63 percent. The aggregate equity shareholding of RRVL and Reliance Brands in GCL stands at 69.10 percent.

Infosys to acquire Fluido, the largest salesforce consulting partner in Nordics

Century Textiles & Industries: Board has appointed RK Dalmia as a Whole-time Director of the company for a period of three years; Snehal Shah has been appointed as a Chief Financial Officer of the company in place of RK Dalmia.

IRCON International IPO opens for subscription. The company offers 99.05 lakh shares at a price of Rs 470-475 per share

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat files DRHP with SEBI, to raise Rs 500 cr via IPO

MEP Infrastructure Developers: Toll Tax Department extended period of suspension of collection of toll tax from any of the specified commercial vehicle till September 30, 2018 owing to pending of completion of installation of Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) work. The settlement of claims, if any, will be dealt as per the provisions of the Contract Agreement executed with the authority.

Sadhana Nitrochem's board meeting on September 24 to consider stock split

Bank of India looks to raise Rs 1,000 cr from sale of non-core assets

Gammon Infrastructure Projects: Patna Buxar Highways (PBHL), erstwhile a wholly owned non-material unlisted subsidiary of the company which was sold on March 31, 2016 with the company's rights to future claims pending under arbitration, has received an amount of Rs 14.70 crore on September 14, 2018 from the National Highways Authority of India in compliance of the order passed by the Delhi High Court.

Tantia Constructions: M L Agarwala resigned from the board of company.

NBCC clarified on SC appoints NBCC to construct stalled projects of Amrapali Group that the company has not received any such order from the SC as on date

Uday Jewellery Industries: Company has started export of its speciality jewellery and has completed its first export.

Hindalco to seek shareholders' approval for Rs 6,000 cr NCDs

Arihant Superstructure - New project undertaken under development management model at Panvel

Modern Steels: As the company's Account is NPA with Punjab National Bank, company will settle the dues to PNB by paying Rs 30 crore.

Gammon India: The Court of Monza, Italy has declared the bankruptcy of the company's step down subsidiary 'SAE Powerlines S.r.l' (which is held through ATSL Holdings BV).

Voltas JV Voltbek partners with Future Supply Chain

Alok Industries: State Bank of India has withdrawn the nomination of Atanu sen from the board of directors of the company.

Wipro Gallagher Solutions and Mercury Network to jointly offer loan appraisal management platform

Dynemic Products: Company has received an environment clearance for its unit III project located at Dahej in Bharuch.

Yes Bank's Capital Raising Committee approved issue of 30,420 Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible, Redeemable, Unsecured, BASEL III compliant Tier 2 Bonds, worth of Rs 3,042 crore

Update on lawsuit filed by Copart Inc against Sparta Consulting, KPIT Infosystems & KPIT TechPost the jury verdict, both Sparta and Copart raised several issues for the CourtSparta's net liability has been reduced from approximately $16M to approximately $8M

The ruling on other issues is still awaited, Sparta would have a further right to appeal the Court's Order

Vikas Granaries: Company has planned to manufacture proppants and mining of granite and fractured debris near Jodhpur. It has given on contract 200 bighas land for mining to remove fractured debris from the ground upto 10 meters depth for a sum of Rs 29.81 crore. These revenues would be accrued during second and third quarters of FY 2019. The remaining land of approximately 100 bighas would be given for mining of fractured debris in times ahead. The estimated value of these debris is about Rs 14.90 crore.

TCI Express: ICRA reaffirmed its credit rating in respect of the company's commercial paper programme.

Kirloskar Pneumatic fixed September 27 as its share-split record date

Corporation Bank revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) w.e.f. 15.09.2018.

RCF clarified on news that company has put a proposal to GOI for post –facto cabinet approval for transfer of the land

Also TDR certificates already received and likely to be received in future

Sterlite Technologies to double its optical fibre cable solutions capacity to meet global demand for network densification

Kwality - QIP issue opened on Sept 14

OBC - ICRA revised rating for upper Tier II bonds to ICRA A- from ICRA A+ and rating for lower tier II to ICRA A+ from ICRA AA-