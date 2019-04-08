App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: NIIT Tech, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, HPL Electric, Muthoot Finance, Torrent Pharma

Vanta Bioscience | Muthoot Finance | Eris Lifesciences | Vanta Bioscience | Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Torrent Pharma are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on April 8Delta CorpHathway Bhawani Cabletel

Sun Pharma launches ready-to-infuse INFUGEM in the US

Future Consumer: Board approved issuing of up to $10 million worth Compulsorily Convertible Debentures to Verlinvest SA, and Rs 250 crore worth to International Finance Corporation on a preferential basis. The board also approved issuing of warrants to promoter/promoter group entities, for an amount of Rs 70 crore on a preferential basis.

related news

NIIT Technologies: Hulst BV along with the Baring Asia Private Equity Fund VII announced an open offer for acquisition of up to 1.62 crore equity shares (representing 26 percent of paid-up equity) from public shareholders of the company, at a price of Rs 1,394 per share, an aggregating total of Rs 2,262.34 crore. It is after Hulst & Baring acquired 30.20 percent stake in the company from NIIT Limited and company's promoters on April 6.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Bank approved the merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Century Textiles: Company launched real estate project viz. Birla Vanya near Kalyan, Maharashtra.

Vanta Bioscience: Company through its subsidiary, Vayam Research Solutions, signs CRO Service Agreement of Rs 29 crore with Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

GE Power India: Company appointed Prashant Jain as Additional Director and Managing Director.

CARE reaffirmed CARE AAA Stable rating to the Mahindra and Mahindra's long term bank facilities

HDFC Bank
The advances aggregated to approximately Rs 8,195 billion as of March 31, 2019 against Rs 6,583 billion as of March 31, 2018
The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 9,230 billion against Rs 7,888 billion as of March 31, 2018 a

Its CASA ratio stood at around 42% as compared to 43.5%

HPL Electric: Company issued Commercial Papers of Rs 150 crore.

Infosys opens new Infosys in Baden, Switzerland

RBL Bank board meeting on April 18 to consider Q4 results, fund raising and to recommend dividend

Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed the rating on JSW Energy's commercial paper issue at BWR A1+

Muthoot Finance: Company declared an interim dividend for FY 2019 at the rate of Rs 12 per equity share.

Kernex Microsystems (India): Company received a Show Cause Notice from Directorate General of GST Intelligence Hyderabad Zonal Unit.

Eris Lifesciences: Company executed a share purchase agreement with one of the founders and promoters to take full ownership of the subsidiary.

India Nippon Electricals: Company declared the second interim dividend at Rs 4 per equity share for the year 2018-19.

Torrent Pharma: Company's Dahej plant receives certain observations from USFDA.

Khaitan India: Company appointed Swapan Kumar Das as the chief financial officer (CFO).

Lumax Industries: Company acquired assets for manufacturing of PCB’s for Rs 22.45 crore from Lumax Auto Technologies.

Sagar Cements' consolidated March cement sales up 7.76 percent at 3,36,341MT

Reliance Infrastructure: Company appointed Punit Garg as executive director and chief executive officer (CEO).

United Nilgiri Tea Estates: Company's director N. Srinivasan resigned.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus received tentative approval from the USFDA for Tofacitinib tablets.

Garware Polyester appoints Parag Doshi as the CFO with effect from April 5

Edelweiss Financial Services: ICRA re-affirmed A1+ rating to the commercial paper programme of Rs 6,350 crore and short-term NCDs of Rs 100 crore. It also re-affirmed the credit rating of AA to the NCDs of Rs 466 crore.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: NCLT approved scheme amalgamation of Texmaco Hitech, Bright Power projects with the company

Bank of Baroda: Post amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with BoB, the Government of India's stake increased to 65.37 percent

Vishal Fabrics' CFO Mahesh Chandra Kawat resigned

Setco Automotive board meet on April 10 to consider offer by Lingotes Especiales S.S. for sale of its entire stake in company’s subsidiary Lava Cast

JSW Steel: Fitch Ratings assigned BB(EXP) ratings to company’s proposed issue of the US dollar senior notes, while Moody’s has assigned Ba2 rating

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Hathway Cable & Datacom: Company will announce its March quarter earnings on April 15.

TRF: Company will announce its March quarter earnings on April 15.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 07:45 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

After EC's Objection, Congress Removes Stanza with PM Modi Jibe from T ...

Police Arrests Mustang Driver Livestreaming His 300 Kmph Run on YouTub ...

Kavita Singh vs Hena Shahab: Wives of 2 Rival Dons Fight for Political ...

Soni Razdan, Swara Slam Anupam Kher Over His Sly Dig at Artistes Urgin ...

US Homeland Security Chief Nielsen, Full-throated Trump Loyalist, 'Lea ...

Kamal Haasan Hits Out at Rahul For 2-Seat Contest

Two Children, Four Others Wounded After Two Men Open Fire at Baby Show ...

'Search Party Welcome': Chidambaram Says I-T Raids Being Planned at Hi ...

Unsure 'Kab Hua, Kya Hua' But Vikrant Massey's Line from 'Criminal Min ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to release manifesto today

CPI-M office reopens in Nandigram after 12 years

BJP leaders 'selective' in respecting martyrs, not patriots, says Priy ...

No talks with AAP for alliance in Haryana, Punjab, says Congress

Political ad spend on Facebook crosses Rs 10 crore; BJP supporters con ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Indiabulls H ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 8

Here are the bulk and block deals of April 5

Top brokerage calls for Monday: Macquarie, Edelweiss bullish on Indiab ...

'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar': BJP launches campaign theme, says choice ...

Lok Sabha polls: Gujarat tribes unhappy with govt 'interference' in th ...

China imparting 'patriotic education' to Tibetan monks and nuns infuri ...

Jet Airways debt-recast plan: Bidding process for cash-strapped airlin ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Randeep Maddoke on Landless, his film which documents the lives of Dal ...

Apple could be working on a smaller iPhone XE with a 4.8-inch OLED dis ...

Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Irrfan Khan’s wife, Radh ...

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey; stars who ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine bring vict ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada and Shreyas Iyer's great ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.