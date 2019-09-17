Stocks in the news: DLF, Aavas Financiers, TCS, NBCC, Kaveri Seed, Wipro, Mindtree, TRF

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Aavas Financiers: The company has received an investment of Rs 345 crore from IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

TRF: Canyon Point Investment Holdings Pte. terminates share purchase agreement (SPA) in connection with sale/divestment of 100% stake in step down subsidiary

Corporation Bank - Board of Directors given in-principle approval for the amalgamation of the Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India

Cox & Kings defaults on interest payments on NCDs due on September 15

Kaveri Seed board meeting on September 24 to consider buyback of shares

Sandhar Technologies - ICRA reaffirmed the rating of the company with a downward revision in outlook from stable to negative

SML Isuzu launches Executive Lx 5100 XT Bus in the market on September 16, 2019

Bayer closes Monsanto integration in India

Asian Paints' wholly owned subsidiary Asian Paints International, Singapore (APIPL) divested its entire stake in Berger Paints Singapore Pte, wholly owned subsidiary of APIPL to Omega Property Investments Pty Ltd, Australia

Lemon Tree signed a License Agreement for a 80 room Hotel in West Bengal. The hotel is expected to be operational by January, 2023

GVK Power's subsidiary terminated concession agreement with NHAI on account of material breach and defaults on the part of NHAI

Glenmark receives Orphan drug designation for GBR 1342

Rico Auto closes JV with Singapore’s Ultra Fairwood PTE due to lak of clear policies of the Government

Morepen Laboratories' board meeting on September 19 to consider raising funds

Pidilite Industries incorporated subsidiary to carry in business of manufacturing of materials used in the construction industry

NBCC (India): The company has signed an MoU with Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for the construction of various infrastructure buildings in the existing campus of the University at Bhubneswar and the new campus at Chandikhol, Odisha. The approximate cost of work would be Rs 390 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: The company said the board of directors approved the allotment of 6,900 secured, unrated, unlisted redeemable non-convertible debentures, each having a face value of Rs 10,00,000, on private placement basis.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company: The Exchange has sought clarification from the company regarding the change in auditors of the company. The company is required to clarify on the brief profile in case of appointment of M/s. M. Bhaskara Rao & Co.

Wipro: The company announced its strategic partnership with lndustries 4.0 Maturity enter GmbH (I4.0MC), Germany, to drive digital transformation in manufacturing companies.

Yes Bank: The lender said it has allotted 22,300 shares of the face value of Rs 2 each on September 16, 2019 under ESOP plans JESOP V and PESOP II- 2010.

Hinduja Global Solutions : The company made an announcement about the launching of HGS Digital, a new practice focused on providing high-end digital strategy and transformative digital-first solutions.

IDBI Bank: The bank said it received Rs 4,557 crore from the Government of India.

L&T Financial Services: The committee of directors approved the allotment of 1,00,00,000 compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares (CRPS) of the face value of Rs 100 each on a private placement basis to identified investors.

Mindtree: The company has signed an agreement with Atotech to help manage their SAP landscape. As part of this new agreement, Mindtree will provide the application managed services for the globally deployed SAP ERP and business warehouse systems of the Atotech Group.

GE T&D India: The company said Gaurav Manoher Negi, the Whole-time Director & CFO of the company has resigned with effect from October 01, 2019. He will continue as the non-Executive Director on the board of directors of the company.

Thangamayil Jewellery: ICRA has reaffirmed "MA-" on the company's fixed deposit programme of Rs 59 crore and "BBB+" on the long term facility worth Rs 300 crore. For short term facilities, ICRA has reaffirmed "A2" rating.

DLF concludes sale of over 9 acres land in Gurugram to American Express (India). The transaction was recorded at over Rs 32 crore an acre

SBI: Call for all India strike by bank employees on September 26-27. Bank has made all arrangements to ensure normalfunctioning in its branches and offices

Torrent Pharma issues NCDs worth Rs 300 crore on private placement basis

Syndicate Bank: S&P revises long-term credit issuer rating from stable to positive