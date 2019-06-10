Stocks in the news: Bharat Forge, SBI, Mindtree, Atul, KPR Mill, Zodiac Clothing

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

State Bank of India: Bank to introduce repo rate-linked home loans from July 1.

HDFC Bank: Bank keeps MCLR unchanged in the range of 8.30-8.95 percent.

Bharat Forge: Company is in joint venture with Germany's Refu Electronik, to hold 50 percent stake.

MOIL gets Environment Clearance (EC) of Ukwa Mine

Mindtree: L&T brings in open offer to acquire up to 5.13 crore shares in Mindtree, at Rs 980 per share. Open offer to open on June 17 & close on June 28.

M&M: The company as part of aligning its production with sales requirements, would be observing 'No Production Days' ranging between 5-13 days in various plants of the Company and MVML during the first quarter of the financial year 2019-2020.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has levied a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the bank.

Zodiac Clothing: ICRA revised the short term rating for Rs 80 crore Line of Credit to A2 from A2+.

TVS Motor: Company becomes the official sponsor for the Bangladesh National Football team.

Maruti Suzuki total production for May 2019 at 1,51,188 units against 1,84,612, YoY

UFO Moviez board approved Scheme of Arrangement between Valuable Digital Screens and UFO Moviez India

Manappuram Finance clarified that the company has received a show Cause notice from SEBI pertaining to an incident in 2013

Andhra Petrochemicals: ICRA upgraded its long-term rating from BBB to BBB+ and short term rating from A3+ to A2 assigned earlier to the Rs 94.18 crore Line of Credit of company. The outlook on the long-term rating has been retained at positive. Short term rating was revised from A3+ to A2.

J&K Bank: Bank appointed RK Chhibber as interim CMD.

Xchanging Solutions: Promoter Xchanging Technology Services India to sell 87.99 lakh shares of the company via offer for sale on June 10-11, with an option to additionally sell 87.99 lakh shares. Floor price fixed at Rs 45 per share.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: CG launches next generation of compact drives and advance series of products for the industrial automation.

Atul: Company terminated joint venture agreement signed with Elkay Kimyasal Maddeler SAN. TIC. A.S. based in Turkey (Eikay) for promoting stone care chemicals in India.

Tata Power: CRISIL reaffirmed the company’s long term AA – (Stable) and short term rating to A1+ post clearance of all dues.

S Chand and Company: CARE revised its rating on long term bank facilities of the company to A/Stable from AA-/Stable. Promoters Himanshu Gupta and Dinesh Kumar Jhunjhunwala bought 30,000 shares each.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Upon a rating review by Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd, the credit rating of 6% cumulative redeemable non-convertible preference shares, issued by the company as bonus to its equity shareholders in 2014, has been placed on 'AA (Credit Watch with Negative Implications), from AAA (Credit Watch with Developing Implications)'.

SREI Infrastructure Finance: Company and PFS join hands to facilitate financing in the energy value chain.

Union Quality Plastics: Fire accident occurred on June 4 at Umbergaon manufacturing facilty.