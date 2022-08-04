English
    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1110: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Varun Beverages recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1110 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Varun Beverages


    VBL posted strong revenue growth in 2QCY22, led by robust volume growth (up 97% YoY) and higher realization (up 3%). EBIDTA/unit case improved by 11% YoY to INR41.7 on the back of operating leverage and higher realizations, despite inflationary raw material environment impacting gross margin. Factoring a better than expected volume and realization growth in 2QCY22, we raise our CY22/CY23/CY24 earnings estimate by 7%/10%/10%.



    Outlook


    We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 20%/24%/37% over CY21-24. We value the stock at 40x CY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,110. We maintain our Buy rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 4, 2022 06:15 pm
