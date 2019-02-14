Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SpiceJet; target of Rs 103: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on SpiceJet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 103 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on SpiceJet


SpiceJet printed 3QFY19 revenue of Rs 24.9bn (+19.4% YoY/32.2% QoQ). Spicejet’s yield improved to Rs 4.07, +1.8% YoY (Indigo’s at Rs 3.86, +4.5% YoY) while load factors declined 220bps YoY to 91.6%. EBITDAR at Rs 4.6bn was above our estimate of Rs 3.0bn mainly as a result of reversal of expenses of ~Rs 250mn (on account of forex movement) and higher operating income at Rs 1bn. Other operating income was higher on account of a one-time (amount not disclosed) equipment selection incentive. Other income at Rs 440mn helped boost APAT, which slumped 77.1% YoY to Rs 551mn.


Outlook


We retain our BUY stance with a revised TP of Rs 103, based on a EV/EBITDAR target multiple of 8x on a Dec 20E EBITDAR. We will be keenly watching the competitive intensity of the industry and the impact it has on yield and load factors. Our estimates remain highly susceptible to ATF prices and currency movements.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #SpiceJet

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.