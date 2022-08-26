English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 240: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on NCL Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated August 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 26, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on NCL Industries


    Weak demand and higher costs hit NCL’s cement division performance, but its Boards division performance was boosted by the low base. The JV for the modular container was terminated and the door division continues to report losses. While the Vizag GU expansion continues to be delayed, the modernisation exercise at Mattampally would aid volume growth.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating, with a lower TP of Rs240 (earlier Rs242).


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 12:15 hrs NCL Industries was quoting at Rs 184.60, up Rs 4.25, or 2.36 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 185.90 and an intraday low of Rs 182.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 4,147 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 10,064 shares, a decrease of -58.79 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.95 percent or Rs 1.70 at Rs 180.35.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 270.00 and 52-week low Rs 155.90 on 11 October, 2021 and 26 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 31.63 percent below its 52-week high and 18.41 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 835.00 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NCL Industries - 260822 - anand

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #NCL Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 12:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.