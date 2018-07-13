App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1971: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1971 in its research report dated July 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank


It  was  a  quarter  of reversion for IIB as slippages normalised (post the divergence in 4Q) and fee growth returned to normal levels (+20% YoY) after a  multi-quarter  low.  The bank continued to deliver steadily on all other counts with robust loan growth (+28% YoY), strong CASA accretion (+37% YoY) and  curtailed opex (up merely 12% YoY). Though NIMs were 5bps lower QoQ at 3.92%,  they  should  rebound as re-pricing (post the recent hikes in MCLR) kicks in.Our  constructive  thesis  on IIB is driven by the management’s consistency and  ability  of  meeting  (if not beating) defined targets. We believe IIB will  continue  to  comfortably  surpass  system growth as PSBs cede market share  and corporate tilted private banks grapple with asset quality. Clear focus  on  RoA  accretion  through  any  inorganic  expansion  will prevent reckless  moves  and  create long term value.


Outlook


The merger and integration of BFI  will  provide a fillip to already superior return ratios. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,971 (3.75x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 526).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.