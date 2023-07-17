Alphageo India up 3% after bagging Rs 39 cr order from ONGC

Representative image

Shares of Alphageo (India), an integrated seismic service provider, zoomed on July 17 after the company bagged a contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to acquire seismic data for the drilling of wells along the Ganga basin.

As of 9.17 am, the stock traded at Rs 285.95, up 3.38 percent from previous close on BSE. With the gain, the market cap of the company rose to Rs 183.88 crore.

“Alphageo Limited is in receipt of Award of Contract from ONGC, Dehradun for Seismic Data Acquisition to acquire 303 SKM of 3D Seismic Data in OALP Block GVONHP2021/2 Sector 2 of Ganga Basin in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The monetary value of the contract is Rs 39.33 crore (inclusive of taxes).

The said assignment needs to be completed by March 2024, the company informed bourses.

There is no analyst coverage on the stock.

