Alphageo India bags Rs 39 crore order from ONGC

There is no analyst coverage on the stock.

Alphageo (India), an integrated seismic service provider, bagged a contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to acquire seismic data for the drilling of wells along the Ganga basin.

“Alphageo (India) Limited is in receipt of Award of Contract from ONGC, Dehradun for Seismic Data Acquisition to acquire 303 SKM of 3D Seismic Data in OALP Block GVONHP2021/2 Sector 2 of Ganga Basin in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The monetary value of the contract is Rs 39.33 crore (inclusive of taxes).

The work needs to be completed by March 2024.

On July 14, the stock ended the day nearly flat at Rs 276 on low trading volume. The market cap of the company is Rs 176.05 crore.

There is no analyst coverage on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.