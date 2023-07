July 17, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Angel One share price fell 5 percent after The Member and Core Settlement Guarantee Fund Committee of National Stock Exchange of India Limited has passed an order dated July 14, 2023 against the company, in respect of an alleged failure to monitor the operations of its Authorised Persons thereby resulting in alleged violation of the Capital Market Segment Regulations and Futures and Options Segment Regulations of the Exchange.

NSE levied monetary penalty of Rs 1,66,89,000 and prohibited from onboarding new APs for a period of 6 (six) months from the date of the Order.