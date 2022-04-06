Flipkart Health+ launches app to enable access to medicines, healthcare products

The Flipkart Health+ platform will initially have around 500+ independent sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for the validation of medical prescriptions.

Online marketplace Flipkart has launched the Flipkart Health+ app, a digital healthcare marketplace that will enable access to medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers.

The Flipkart Health+ tech platform delivers products across 20,000 pin codes in India. In addition, the Flipkart Health+ app can be accessed on low bandwidth making it ideal for locations with lower internet reach.

Prashant Jhaveri, Chief Executive Officer of Flipkart Health+, said, “Through Flipkart Health+, we want to leverage technology in a way that strengthens the healthcare ecosystem and enables it to serve customers better by making access to healthcare simpler even for those residing in distant areas of the country and contributing towards a healthier India.”

Before joining Flipkart Health+, Jhaveri worked as CEO of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, and MediBuddy. He earlier also served as the chief business officer for Medi Assist Group.

Initially, the Flipkart Health+ platform will have around 500+ independent sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for the validation of medical prescriptions. In line with the regulatory framework, the company is also ready to enable access to medicines, healthcare products, and services for various health conditions including acute and chronic illnesses, especially in underserved remote locations.

Further, the platform has put in place various quality checks and verification protocols, which will facilitate the delivery of genuine medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers to the customer’s doorstep. In the coming months, it plans to onboard third-party healthcare service providers who will offer other value-added healthcare services like teleconsultation and e-diagnostics.

Notably, Flipkart Health+, launched in November 2021, plans to take last-mile and supply-chain capabilities from Sastasundar.com which was acquired by the Flipkart Group in 2021.





