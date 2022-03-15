Flipkart Health+ appoints Prashant Jhaveri as CEO

Prashant Jhaveri.

Flipkart Health+ on March 15 announced the appointment of Prashant Jhaveri as its chief executive officer (CEO). He is expected to lead Flipkart’s foray into the fast-growing healthcare sector in India.

Before joining Flipkart Health+, Jhaveri worked as CEO of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, and MediBuddy. He also served as the chief business officer for Medi Assist Group in his earlier stints.

"There is immense opportunity to take healthcare to the deepest parts of India through the right technology solutions and consumer value propositions. With Flipkart Health+, I look forward to working with a talented team as we work towards solving accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare products and services for millions of customers in India," Jhaveri said.

Flipkart Health+'s was launched in November 2021 to create an end-to-end digital healthcare platform to address the issues of access to affordable and quality healthcare.

"As Flipkart Health+ begins its journey, we are pleased to welcome Prashant Jhaveri on board. His vast experience in the healthcare sector will be a great asset in the journey to build Flipkart Health+ as India’s premier tech-enabled healthcare platform for a billion-plus Indians, across the country," Flipkart Health+'s Senior Vice-President and Head Ajay Veer Yadav said in a statement.